Royal Family member set for London Fashion Week catwalk appearance

King Charles' second cousin is set to hit the London Fashion Catwalk.

Lady Amelia Windsor, who is the great-great-granddaughter of King George V, will hit the catwalk for the Turkish label Barrus during London Fashion Week in September.

Lady Amelia Windsor, who has previously been hailed by Vogue as "the most beautiful member of the royal family," will walk the catwalk alongside model Lady Victoria Hervey & Real Housewives of London Star Juliet Mayhew.

"Having Amelia, Victoria, and Juliet with us adds a real-world expression of that and we celebrate these strong, stylish women with depth," the brand said of their upcoming show.

© Richard Young/Shutterstock Lady Amelia Windsor is set to hit the runway for the Turkish label Barrus

Discussing her appearance on the catwalk, Lady Amelia Windsor shared: "I'm so excited to be part of the Barrus show, and to be stepping out in their stunning designs. "As a lover of all things travel, bringing the culture of Istanbul to London rings true and I can't wait for people to see and experience the spirit of Barrus with its 7 Hills, 7 Heals collection."

This isn't the royal's first foray into fashion; Lady Amelia frequently attends haute couture shows, models, and has even walked the London Fashion Week runway previously.

© Getty Images Amelia has walked the runway several times, including one show for Dolce and Gabbana in 2017

Amelia has walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana, having also undertaken placements with the high-fashion brands Azzedine Alaïa and Bulgari while studying French and Italian at the University of Edinburgh.

In 2023, she graced the runway for Zeynep Kartal x Li & Fung's 'Noblesse Oblige' Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

Amelia's commitment to sustainable fashion

When she's not strutting the runways, Amelia is also deeply committed to sustainable fashion. Speaking as HELLO!'s brand-new sustainability columnist, Amelia previously told us why the cause is so close to her heart.

© Richard Young/Shutterstock The royal previously spoke to HELLO! about her commitment to sustainable fashion

"It's such an exciting space that's constantly evolving, and I love to find brands and companies that are truly paving the way forward," "Living more sustainably has been a gradual process of learning and discovering," she tells us.

"The eco-friendly world is a space where people share knowledge and accept that you can’t be perfect, but the small changes you make can have a positive impact on you personally, as well as on the planet."