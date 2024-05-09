Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William's cousin Lady Amelia Windsor stuns in sheer lace corset top
Lady Amelia Windsor stuns in sheer lace corset top and designer shoes

Prince William and Prince Harry's third cousin attended a suave party at The Savoy

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Lady Amelia Windsor enjoyed a sophisticated evening at The Savoy on Wednesday night where she looked so chic in an all-black ensemble.

The Duke of Kent's grandaughter, 28, looked lovely in a sheer lace corset top with a polka dot print and skinny spaghetti straps. The stylish top was teamed with a pair of smart black wide-leg trousers with an elasticated waistline.

Lady Amelia Windsor in black look with loafers© Getty
Lady Amelia Windsor wore designer flats

The fashion model, who is Prince William and Prince Harry's third cousin, flipped the script when she arrived at the five-star London hotel but in classic heels, but in a pair of chunky black loafers, albeit a pair from Miu Miu.

Lady Amelia Windsor in a black corset top and trousers© Getty
Lady Amelia Windsor wore a black corset top

The royal carried an unusual handbag in the shape of a house, which was made from black satin with white piping to create the effect of windows and doors. 

Alex Watson and Amelia Windsor at bar© Getty
Alex Watson hosted Renais Gin's first birthday party at The Savoy

Rounding off Lady Amelia's look was stacked bracelets and rings, as well as a ruby red manicure. Her homey-toned hair was worn down for a casual feel and she wore minimal makeup bar a rosy lip and bronzed complexion.

Amelia was seen posing with the evening's host Alex Watson, who is the brother of actress Emma Watson, as he celebrated the first birthday of their brand Renais Gin.

Lady Amelia's recent outings

Prince William's distant cousin was last seen at an evening event on 22 April when she attended The BoTree x One Tree Planted Earth Day Dinner at The BoTree Hotel in London. 

Lady Amelia Windsor in black dress with pink accessories© Getty
Lady Amelia Windsor attended The BoTree x One Tree Planted Earth Day Dinner

The young royal wore a mid-length black satin slip dress with a lace-adorned V-neckline and skinny straps. She wore the loose garment with a pair of on-trend hot pink ballet flats and a matching mini bag.

Amelia wore her hair in a balletic high bun with a TikTok-approved scrunchie for a youthful look and once again layered gold jewellery. 

Isabella Charlotta Poppius and Amelia Windsor in black dresses at bar© Getty
Isabella Charlotta Poppius also wore a slinky black dress

The Earl of St Andrews' daughter posed alongside models Isabella Charlotta Poppius and Delphi Primrose, as well as photographer Zoe Zimmer.

Lady Amelia's effortless street style

The late Queen's relative is most seen on outings in London showing her ability to nail relaxed street style. 

Lady Amelia Windsor walking in black jeans and sunnies© Getty
Lady Amelia Windsor wore a funky coat from Vestiaire

She enjoyed a spot of charity shopping wearing a pair of black jeans with a coordinating jacket with blue fleece sleeves. Amelia also popped on chic tortoiseshell sunnies and the coolest bright yellow trainers.

Lady Amelia Windsor in a slouchy look walking in Notting Hill© Getty
Lady Amelia Windsor wore a slouchy look in Notting Hill

Prince William's royal cousin shares rare sibling snaps to mark special family celebration

We also loved her light wash jeans and slouchy taupe coat combo worn with chunky trainers and oversized headphones.

