Lady Amelia and Lady Marina Windsor at Wimbledon – but not in the Royal Box

Wimbledon is a great time for royal watchers to enjoy a parade of their favourite royals and royal-associated socialites, and this year has been fabulous for people watching so far.

Even more interesting, though, is discovering who isn’t there or is present but not where we would expect. This year, two Windsors have been spotted at Wimbledon, but neither of them has conquered a sought-after spot in the royal box.

Sisters Lady Amelia and Lady Marina Windsor, both granddaughters of HRH Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, were among the famous faces at Wimbledon, though they appeared to be seated outside the royal box this year.

Lady Amelia, who is a model and busy socialite, with an Instagram following of almost 100k, was invited by the jewellery brand Cartier to enjoy the matches.

For the occasion, she wore a black and white polka dot slip dress, a white leather Cartier bag and a pair of high-platform shoes from Russell & Bromley. To complete the look, she wore a pair of fun, scalloped sunglasses.

© Lady Amelia Windsor Lady Amelia Windsor at Wimbledon

Lady Marina is more private than her sister and is not seen at events as much, but she made an exception this year for the royal’s favourite sports event.

Marina arrived at Wimbledon with her fiancé, having gotten engaged only a few weeks prior, wearing a long, butter-yellow skirt and white top featuring dark pink roses, completing the look with a simple clutch and a pair of green sandals.

The Windsor sisters are not the only royals to enjoy the Wimbledon matches outside of the royal box. For example, Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, and her husband Mike are regulars at Wimbledon, though they typically attend as guests of sponsors rather than royal box invitees.

© Lady Marina Windsor Lady Marina Windsor and her fiancé at Wimbledon

The royal box has 74 exclusive seats, and contrary to popular belief, invitations to join the exclusive club are not necessarily sent by the royal family. Invitations are dispatched by the Chairman of the All England Club, and suggestions can be made by The Championships’ Organising Committee and The Lawn Tennis Association.

Today, the centre court stands were filled with Britain’s sporting elite. Dame Laura Kenny and husband Sir Jason Kenny, who hold 12 Olympic medals for cycling between them have been invited, as well as former Lionesses Fran Kirby and Beth England, who were part of the team that won the UEFA Women's Euro tournament in 2022, and other olympians like rower Helen Glover, who won gold medals in 2012 and 2016, and sailor Ben Ainslie, who won an Olympic gold for Britain four times, in 2000, 2004, 2008, and 2012.

It seems like the Wimbledon royal box is less about family ties and more about British sporting excellence.