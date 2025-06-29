Queen Rania debuts 'striking' Armani gown with a twist at Jeff Bezos' wedding ceremony

Queen Rania of Jordan's appearance at the high-profile wedding between Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez came as a slight surprise when she landed with her family in Venice on Thursday.

However, royal watchers were quick to turn their eyes to the incredibly stylish Jordanian royal's outfits, which have been nothing short of pure excellence.

As always, Queen Rania looks absolutely resplendent, but for an occasion as major as this, it comes as no surprise that she's bringing out the best of her wardrobe.

On Friday, the mother-of-four was pictured in the most showstopping dress from Armani Prive's Spring/Summer 2025 couture collection.

The maxi dress, which featured a gorgeous metallic multi-coloured horizontal stripe design as well as elegant pink floral adornments from top to bottom, just grazed her ankles.

© Getty Images Queen Rania looked stunning

The 54-year-old layered a neutral tiffany blue shawl over the dress, to cover her shoulders, and opted for a luxurious set of accessories.

Queen Rania wore the most gorgeous necklace, with small floral embellishments, and the most beautiful silver bracelet, carrying a cream-coloured clutch to round off her look.

Royal style blogger @royal.fashion.daily on Instagram identified the pieces, and followers of the page had a lot to say. One fan commented: "Striking, and subtle at the same time. Elegance!", while another penned: "So incredibly chic".

She appeared alongside her daughter Princess Iman, who looked equally dazzling in a bespoke green chiffon gown from Oscar de la Renta. The 28-year-old also debuted a hair transformation that royal style followers deemed 'unrecognisable'.

Queen Rania's wedding guest outfits

The day before, the mother of Crown Prince Hussein wore an equally incredible outfit for the pre-wedding reception.

Queen Rania was pictured in a soft, summer-ready gown from Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2018 couture collection, which appears to be brand-new.

© Alamy Stock Photo Queen Rania wore a gorgeous Fendi wedding guest dress to the pre-wedding reception

The gorgeous dress featured a short-sleeved lilac bodice, a turtleneck neckline, and a textured net-like layer that flared at the hem. An incredible unique piece, it's an undeniably perfect choice to be a stylish, standout guest at a summer wedding.

Queen Rania accessorised with a new pair of pink patent leather Gianvito Rossi pumps and a clutch that matched the hue perfectly.

To make the dress more covered, she similarly layered over a baby pink shawl, and further brought out some luxurious jewellery to round off her look, including a pair of hoop earrings and a white gold bracelet from Dior.