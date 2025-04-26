Queen Rania is elegant in two-piece look and dark glasses on sombre occasion 

Queen Rania looked elegant in black as she attended Pope Francis' funeral alongside her husband King Abdullah on Saturday.

The Queen of Jordan, 54, was seen wearing a black zip-up top with an oversized collar paired with a matching black skirt. She also wore a dark head covering and dark sunglasses with pieces of her brunette hair pulled out around her face.

Her husband was wearing a navy suit. Also in attendance was the Prince of Wales, who stood in for his father King Charles. Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco were also seen, as well as King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain and Queen Mary of Denmark.

© Getty Queen Rania Of Jordan and King Abdullah II of Jordan attended the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peters Square

All royal women in attendance were seen wearing black outfits as a mark of respect as they arrived at St Peter's Square in the Vatican. Princess Charlene opted for a traditional mourning veil in a symbolic nod to her Catholic faith.

© Getty A number of European royals and world leaders attended

Queen Rania's prior meeting with the Pope

Queen Rania's previous meeting with Pope Francis came earlier this year when she joined him, alongside Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani, at the opening of the first International Summit on Children's Rights at the Clementina Hall in Vatican City.

© Getty Queen Rania, along with Pope Francis and Former USA Vice President, founder and chairman of The Climate Reality Project, Al Gore, attended the first International Summit on Childrens Rights at the Clementina Hall

On this occasion, the royal mother of four wore a beautiful peach midi dress with a belted waistline and lace sleeves. Her look also featured a high neckline and was paired with metallic heels.

© Getty Queen Rania has paid tribute to the late Pope

Prior to this, Rania spent time with the late Catholic pontiff in 2022 when she attended an audience with Pope Francis at the Apostolic Palace. Here, she wore a black dress with white cuffs.

© Getty Queen Rania Al-Abdullah arrived at the Apostolic Palace in 2022

Upon his passing, the Kuwaiti-born Jordan royal paid tribute to Pope Francis with a message on X. "In a world that can often feel heartless, Pope Francis always had love to spare — for the less fortunate, refugee families, and children in war zones, in Gaza and around the world," she penned.

"Humanity has lost an invaluable champion for peace and compassion today. May he rest in peace."