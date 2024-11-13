Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Rania is breathtaking in most flattering trousers to date
Queen Rania is breathtaking in most flattering trousers to date
Queen Rania close up in grey blazer and blouse© Getty

Queen Rania is breathtaking in most flattering trousers to date

King Abdullah's wife looked lovely in fitted workwear  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Queen Rania rocked a surprisingly modern look on Tuesday as she stepped out for a solo meeting with members of the Business and Professional Women Association in Amman. 

The Jordanian royal, 54, was seen wearing a cropped blazer with boxy shoulders and long sleeves for a tapered look from Sportmax. 

Queen Rania in black trousers and blazer outside © Royal Hashemite Court
Queen Rania meets with members of the Business and Professional Women Association and visits Bunni Coffee Roastery and Academy

The fitted number was teamed with a pair of slim-fit stirrup pants from Bottega Veneta with a nipped-in waistline - the unusual style being highlighted by her Dior 'D-Stiletto' pumps in patent leather.

Queen Rania talking to woman in black suit© Royal Hashemite Court
Queen Rania wore a Sportmax cropped blazer

King Abdullah's wife teamed her ultra-modern workwear with an It-girl handbag - the 'Kalimero' woven bag from Bottega Veneta which retails for £3,500.

Queen Rania sitting in black suit© Royal Hashemite Court
Queen Rania's trousers slipped over her foot and into her heels

Crown Prince Hussein's mother's hair looked better than ever with honey-hued highlights styled in bouncy waves.

Queen Rania's elevated workwear

crown prince hussein posed with king abdullah, joe biden, jill biden and queen rania© Getty
Queen Rania wore a vintage silhouette

The Kuwaiti-born royal often opts for classic workwear with a modern flare for royal engagements. 

Earlier this year, the Queen was seen alongside US President Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden in Washington wearing a black A-line skirt for a vintage movie star silhouette but weaved in her love of modern neutrals with a form-fitting knitted top with a pussy bow neckline.

Queen Rania walking off stage in white trousers and blazer© Getty
Queen Rania was seen at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in a chic all-white look

Meanwhile, when Princess Rajwa's mother-in-law spoke at the Milken Institute's Global Conference in Beverly Hills in May she opted for an angelic white pant and cropped blazer co-ord tied together with a tank top and matching stilettos - a far cry from her, often-floor-length, state dinner gowns.

Queen Rania's ombre manicure up close© Getty
Queen Rania rocked a super modern mani

Not only did Rania opt for an unexpected cropped jacket, but she also rocked a rule-breaking square ombre French manicure.

Queen Rania's new role

Queen Rania took on a new exciting role in the royal family in August when her eldest son Hussein welcomed his first child, a daughter, with Princess Rajwa.

Just last week, the royal took to Instagram to share a special moment with Princess Iman. "Baby Iman's first Zoom board meeting earlier this week!," penned the doting grandmother as she held the tiny royal on one shoulder and smiled at a laptop. 

Queen Rania holding a baby girl© Queen Rania
Rania became a grandmother in August

DISCOVER: Queen Rania dazzles in tailored gown and rarely-seen 19-year-old tiara 

Upon Iman's birth, Rania shared a carousel of personal photos. In the first of which, the matriarch was the most glamorous grandma in a pale blue shirt and matching pants to coordinate with her statement heels.

