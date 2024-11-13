Queen Rania is breathtaking in most flattering trousers to date

Queen Rania rocked a surprisingly modern look on Tuesday as she stepped out for a solo meeting with members of the Business and Professional Women Association in Amman.

The Jordanian royal, 54, was seen wearing a cropped blazer with boxy shoulders and long sleeves for a tapered look from Sportmax.

WATCH: Queen Rania stuns in most cinched suit - ever

© Royal Hashemite Court Queen Rania meets with members of the Business and Professional Women Association and visits Bunni Coffee Roastery and Academy The fitted number was teamed with a pair of slim-fit stirrup pants from Bottega Veneta with a nipped-in waistline - the unusual style being highlighted by her Dior 'D-Stiletto' pumps in patent leather.

© Royal Hashemite Court Queen Rania wore a Sportmax cropped blazer King Abdullah's wife teamed her ultra-modern workwear with an It-girl handbag - the 'Kalimero' woven bag from Bottega Veneta which retails for £3,500.

© Royal Hashemite Court Queen Rania's trousers slipped over her foot and into her heels Crown Prince Hussein's mother's hair looked better than ever with honey-hued highlights styled in bouncy waves.

Queen Rania's elevated workwear © Getty Queen Rania wore a vintage silhouette The Kuwaiti-born royal often opts for classic workwear with a modern flare for royal engagements. Earlier this year, the Queen was seen alongside US President Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden in Washington wearing a black A-line skirt for a vintage movie star silhouette but weaved in her love of modern neutrals with a form-fitting knitted top with a pussy bow neckline.

© Getty Queen Rania was seen at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in a chic all-white look Meanwhile, when Princess Rajwa's mother-in-law spoke at the Milken Institute's Global Conference in Beverly Hills in May she opted for an angelic white pant and cropped blazer co-ord tied together with a tank top and matching stilettos - a far cry from her, often-floor-length, state dinner gowns.

© Getty Queen Rania rocked a super modern mani Not only did Rania opt for an unexpected cropped jacket, but she also rocked a rule-breaking square ombre French manicure.

Queen Rania's new role View post on Instagram Queen Rania took on a new exciting role in the royal family in August when her eldest son Hussein welcomed his first child, a daughter, with Princess Rajwa. Just last week, the royal took to Instagram to share a special moment with Princess Iman. "Baby Iman's first Zoom board meeting earlier this week!," penned the doting grandmother as she held the tiny royal on one shoulder and smiled at a laptop.

© Queen Rania Rania became a grandmother in August DISCOVER: Queen Rania dazzles in tailored gown and rarely-seen 19-year-old tiara Upon Iman's birth, Rania shared a carousel of personal photos. In the first of which, the matriarch was the most glamorous grandma in a pale blue shirt and matching pants to coordinate with her statement heels.