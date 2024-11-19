Queen Rania is a literal dancing queen emoji in cinched scarlet skirt

Queen Rania looked immaculate as she stepped out on Monday alongside her daughter-in-law Princess Rajwa for the opening of the first regular session of the 20th National Assembly.

The Queen of Jordan, 54, was spotted in a resplendent scarlet outfit featuring the 'Georgette' top from Valentino. The 100% silk top featured a gorgeous bow scarf neckline and puffed short sleeves.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Queen Rania & King Abdullah’s family

© Instagram/Queen Rania The £1,200 piece was teamed with a complementary skirt from another designer brand - Altuzzara.



© Instagram/Queen Rania King Abdullah's wife chose the brand's 'Ariana' skirt which featured a cinched waistline and tiered pleated detailing.



© Instagram/Queen Rania The scarlet co-ord was paired with a pair of subtle nude heels - the 'Penelope' style from Malone Souliers which worked well with her 'Bracelet Hobo Bag' from Chloe. Rounding off her look was a pair of Bottega Veneta sunglasses and her mid-length hair was styled in loose waves.





© Royal Hashemite Court Queen Rania's recent outings The Kuwaiti-born Jordanian royal rocked a totally different look when she headed out last week for a solo meeting with members of the Business and Professional Women Association in Amman.

© Royal Hashemite Court Rania was seen donning a cropped blazer with boxy shoulders and long sleeves from Sportmax which was paired with the incredibly modern slim-fit stirrup pants from Bottega Veneta. Her fitted outfit was taken to the next level with another Bottega piece, this time opting for their 'Kalimero' woven bag which added to the modern appeal of her look.

© Getty Bold patterned looks The mother of four has been known to interject pieces of colour and print into her minimalist aesthetic. In September, the Queen was seen at the 50th Cernobbio Forum in Italy wearing a bold satin printed blazer in a powder blue hue. The eye-catching piece was paired with the matching waistcoat and white cigarette trousers.

© Getty Meanwhile, the new grandmother arrived at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris for a meeting with President Macron and his wife wearing a forest green Elie Saab dress with a similar scarf neckline to the red Valentino blouse worn this week.



© Getty White patent Jimmy Choos rounded off the look, as well as an emerald green crossbody bag, also by Elie Saab.





© Getty DISCOVER: Queen Rania looks radiant in high-waisted trousers for first official engagement in a month

She wore the same captivating green colour in the form of a high-necked ribbed jumper when she visited the Conway Education Centre during the One Young World Summit at Conway Mill in Belfast.