Queen Rania is a literal dancing queen emoji in cinched scarlet skirt
queen Rania chest up in red structured dress© Getty

Crown Prince Hussein's mother and wife headed out together  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
13 minutes ago
Queen Rania looked immaculate as she stepped out on Monday alongside her daughter-in-law Princess Rajwa for the opening of the first regular session of the 20th National Assembly.

The Queen of Jordan, 54, was spotted in a resplendent scarlet outfit featuring the 'Georgette' top from Valentino. The 100% silk top featured a gorgeous bow scarf neckline and puffed short sleeves.

Queen Rania arriving at parliament in red blouse and skirt© Instagram/Queen Rania

The £1,200 piece was teamed with a complementary skirt from another designer brand - Altuzzara.  

Queen rania in red with kign abdullah© Instagram/Queen Rania

King Abdullah's wife chose the brand's 'Ariana' skirt which featured a cinched waistline and tiered pleated detailing.  

Queen Rania in red outfit with princess rajwa in black© Instagram/Queen Rania

The scarlet co-ord was paired with a pair of subtle nude heels - the 'Penelope' style from Malone Souliers which worked well with her 'Bracelet Hobo Bag' from Chloe. Rounding off her look was a pair of Bottega Veneta sunglasses and her mid-length hair was styled in loose waves. 

Queen Rania in black trousers and blazer outside © Royal Hashemite Court

Queen Rania's recent outings

The Kuwaiti-born Jordanian royal rocked a totally different look when she headed out last week for a solo meeting with members of the Business and Professional Women Association in Amman. 

Queen Rania talking to woman in black suit© Royal Hashemite Court

Rania was seen donning a cropped blazer with boxy shoulders and long sleeves from Sportmax which was paired with the incredibly modern slim-fit stirrup pants from Bottega Veneta. 

Her fitted outfit was taken to the next level with another Bottega piece, this time opting for their 'Kalimero' woven bag which added to the modern appeal of her look. 

Queen Rania of Jordan© Getty

Bold patterned looks

The mother of four has been known to interject pieces of colour and print into her minimalist aesthetic. In September, the Queen was seen at the 50th Cernobbio Forum in Italy wearing a bold satin printed blazer in a powder blue hue.

The eye-catching piece was paired with the matching waistcoat and white cigarette trousers. 

Queen Rania exits car in green dress © Getty

Meanwhile, the new grandmother arrived at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris for a meeting with President Macron and his wife wearing a forest green Elie Saab dress with a similar scarf neckline to the red Valentino blouse worn this week.

king Abdallah, Emmanuel Macron, Queen Rania and French first lady Brigitte Macron outside Elysee Presidential Palace © Getty

White patent Jimmy Choos rounded off the look, as well as an emerald green crossbody bag, also by Elie Saab.

Queen Rania sat down in green jumper© Getty

She wore the same captivating green colour in the form of a high-necked ribbed jumper when she visited the Conway Education Centre during the One Young World Summit at Conway Mill in Belfast.

