Princess Charlotte's 'experimental' hairstyle she's been wearing for 5 years

Princess Charlotte is well on her way to becoming a future royal style icon, much like her mother, Princess Kate, at only 10 years old.
One thing that the mother-daughter duo really have in common is that any outfit they put together is completed by a magnificent hairstyle.
Most notably, it seems that Princess Charlotte has already developed her own signature hairstyle that she wears for the majority of her royal outings.
Though she's worn the style since she was a toddler, the only daughter of Prince William has consistently had her hair in an adorable, sleek half-updo for her official endeavours since she was around five years old.
Typically, the hairstyle features two braids, one on each side of the head, which join into a single braid towards the end, with a bow that she can accessorise.
I think having such a signature look at a young age is important for a modern royal like Princess Charlotte, as it not only injects a bit of character into her appearance, but gives her a look that's at once classy and youthful.
Charlotte has always been a big fan of plaits
Laura Sutcliffe, HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, is a fan of the style, commenting: "It's always lovely to see Princess Charlotte's hair looking so neat, tidy and pretty at the same time."
She notes that the young royal has brought her love of the style to a new level as she's got older: "Charlotte has always been a big fan of plaits and has worn plaited hair throughout most of her public appearances as a royal.
"I think it's great to see a girl of her age experimenting with plaits and having fun with her hair. Lots of people complain that young girls grow up too quickly and do things that are too grown up with their hair, but Charlotte and her family stay very true to her age and respect it."
Take a look through some of our favourite hair looks from Princess Charlotte over the years…