Princess Charlotte's 'experimental' hairstyle she's been wearing for 5 years
Princess Charlotte, 10, has worn her hair in a very similar style for the majority of her royal outings since she was five years old

Princess Charlotte ahead of Trooping the Colour© PA Images via Getty Images
Josh Osman
Josh OsmanJunior Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Charlotte is well on her way to becoming a future royal style icon, much like her mother, Princess Kate, at only 10 years old.

One thing that the mother-daughter duo really have in common is that any outfit they put together is completed by a magnificent hairstyle.

princess kate in wimbledon royal box with princess charlotte© Getty Images
Princess Charlotte and her mother are already quite the duo

Most notably, it seems that Princess Charlotte has already developed her own signature hairstyle that she wears for the majority of her royal outings.

Though she's worn the style since she was a toddler, the only daughter of Prince William has consistently had her hair in an adorable, sleek half-updo for her official endeavours since she was around five years old.

Typically, the hairstyle features two braids, one on each side of the head, which join into a single braid towards the end, with a bow that she can accessorise.

I think having such a signature look at a young age is important for a modern royal like Princess Charlotte, as it not only injects a bit of character into her appearance, but gives her a look that's at once classy and youthful.

Charlotte has always been a big fan of plaits

Laura Sutcliffe, HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, is a fan of the style, commenting: "It's always lovely to see Princess Charlotte's hair looking so neat, tidy and pretty at the same time."

She notes that the young royal has brought her love of the style to a new level as she's got older: "Charlotte has always been a big fan of plaits and has worn plaited hair throughout most of her public appearances as a royal.

Princess Charlotte's hair has grown so much since Christmas© Samir Hussein
Princess Charlotte wearing the plaits for Christmas 2023

"I think it's great to see a girl of her age experimenting with plaits and having fun with her hair. Lots of people complain that young girls grow up too quickly and do things that are too grown up with their hair, but Charlotte and her family stay very true to her age and respect it."

Take a look through some of our favourite hair looks from Princess Charlotte over the years…

Princess Charlotte of Wales during Trooping The Colour 2025© Samir Hussein/WireImage

Princess Charlotte's hair looked longer than ever for the parade this year

Trooping the Colour 2025

For Trooping the Colour this year, Princess Charlotte debuted one of her longest styles to date, with her waist-length hair and adorable plaits stealing the show.

Princess Charlotte's braid from back© Getty

Princess Charlotte's courtside hairstyle looked a bit different this year

Wimbledon 2025

At Wimbledon, Princess Charlotte's signature plaited style looked a bit different, with the natural highlights in her hair truly popping in the summer sunshine.

If you are looking for hair inspiration for your child, Charlotte has a stream of great looks© Getty

Princess Charlotte's plaits were styled very differently

Trooping the Colour 2023

Two years ago, Princess Charlotte's go-to plaits were styled into an adorable bun – a classy look for a young royal!

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Princess Charlotte arrives at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)© WireImage

Every great hairstyle needs an even better accessory

King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation

Princess Charlotte's plaited bun was brought to new heights at her grandfather's coronation, with a beautiful headpiece, which featured a silver leaf and a floral pattern.

