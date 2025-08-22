Princess Charlotte's 'experimental' hairstyle she's been wearing for 5 years

Princess Charlotte is well on her way to becoming a future royal style icon, much like her mother, Princess Kate, at only 10 years old.

One thing that the mother-daughter duo really have in common is that any outfit they put together is completed by a magnificent hairstyle.

© Getty Images Princess Charlotte and her mother are already quite the duo

Most notably, it seems that Princess Charlotte has already developed her own signature hairstyle that she wears for the majority of her royal outings.

Though she's worn the style since she was a toddler, the only daughter of Prince William has consistently had her hair in an adorable, sleek half-updo for her official endeavours since she was around five years old.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Charlotte's cutest moments

Typically, the hairstyle features two braids, one on each side of the head, which join into a single braid towards the end, with a bow that she can accessorise.

I think having such a signature look at a young age is important for a modern royal like Princess Charlotte, as it not only injects a bit of character into her appearance, but gives her a look that's at once classy and youthful.

Charlotte has always been a big fan of plaits

Laura Sutcliffe, HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, is a fan of the style, commenting: "It's always lovely to see Princess Charlotte's hair looking so neat, tidy and pretty at the same time."

She notes that the young royal has brought her love of the style to a new level as she's got older: "Charlotte has always been a big fan of plaits and has worn plaited hair throughout most of her public appearances as a royal.

© Samir Hussein Princess Charlotte wearing the plaits for Christmas 2023

"I think it's great to see a girl of her age experimenting with plaits and having fun with her hair. Lots of people complain that young girls grow up too quickly and do things that are too grown up with their hair, but Charlotte and her family stay very true to her age and respect it."

Take a look through some of our favourite hair looks from Princess Charlotte over the years…

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Princess Charlotte's hair looked longer than ever for the parade this year Trooping the Colour 2025 For Trooping the Colour this year, Princess Charlotte debuted one of her longest styles to date, with her waist-length hair and adorable plaits stealing the show.

© Getty Princess Charlotte's courtside hairstyle looked a bit different this year Wimbledon 2025 At Wimbledon, Princess Charlotte's signature plaited style looked a bit different, with the natural highlights in her hair truly popping in the summer sunshine.

© Getty Princess Charlotte's plaits were styled very differently Trooping the Colour 2023 Two years ago, Princess Charlotte's go-to plaits were styled into an adorable bun – a classy look for a young royal!