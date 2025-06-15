Princess Charlotte debuts longest ever, waist-length hair at Trooping the Colour 2025

Princess Charlotte once again twinned with her mother today at Trooping the Colour in London, looking every bit a mini-version of the Princess of Wales.

The young royal looked fabulous wearing a light blue dress with white accents, white shoes and a white bow.

But there was something specific that grabbed people’s attention this time, and it’s her shiny, dark blonde hair that is now so long it has reached her waist.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' only daughter, who is ten years old, already has a signature hairstyle that she sported today and at most royal events.

Since she was a toddler, Charlotte has usually been seen wearing a sleek half-updo that keeps her hair from covering her face.

© Samir Hussein Princess Charlotte wearing the same hairstyle at the Christmas Morning Service in 2023

The hairstyle usually features two braids, one on each side, and a bow as a hair accessory. She wore a white bow during today's Trooping the Colour parade, as she did at the same event last year.

The Princess’s hair has always been long, but it’s now so lengthy that people have taken notice on social media.

Joining the animated debate, one royal watcher commented on a picture of the British Princess on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “Princess Charlotte‘s hair though! So beautiful and immaculate.”

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Princess Charlotte during Trooping The Colour 2025

“Look at Princess Charlotte’s hair!” one added, “She is growing into such a beautiful young lady”, chimed another.

One thing is certain, Charlotte most definitely gets her luscious locks from the Princess of Wales, who has also been growing her hair during the last year.

Her beautiful, thick hair has always been one of the features that people admire the most about Prince William’s wife.

© Anadolu via Getty Images Catherine, Princess of Wales, shares a sweet moment with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, at the Trooping the Colour 2025 parade

Even throughout her three pregnancies, a time when many women experience hair loss, the Princess has maintained her glorious mane of hair.

In May, Princess Kate turned heads when she stepped out in Scotland with a new, lighter colour and longer hair than she usually has.

It was an instant hit, as usual, and her ‘bronde’ shade officially became the must-have hair colour of the summer.

© Getty Images Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to Ardura Community Forest in Scotland

For Trooping the Colour 2025, though, the Princess of Wales opted for an elegant updo, with a hat covering most of her hair.

Princess Charlotte definitely doesn’t need a trendy colour at her young age, but her hair still caught people’s attention.

Her locks used to be slightly lighter, especially on the ends, when she was younger. Now, the colour is more of a dark blonde, quite far from her mother’s rich brown, and more similar to Prince William’s shade.

Whether it’s her sweet smile, her mother-daughter moments with Princess Kate, or her ever-elegant hair, Princess Charlotte continues to charm royal watchers the world over.