Princess Charlotte debuts longest ever, waist-length hair at Trooping the Colour 2025
Princess Charlotte ahead of Trooping the Colour© PA Images via Getty Images

Princess Charlotte wowed royal fans with her long, glossy locks during the Trooping the Colour 2025 parade

Alessia Armenise
Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Charlotte once again twinned with her mother today at Trooping the Colour in London, looking every bit a mini-version of the Princess of Wales.

The young royal looked fabulous wearing a light blue dress with white accents, white shoes and a white bow. 

But there was something specific that grabbed people’s attention this time, and it’s her shiny, dark blonde hair that is now so long it has reached her waist.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' only daughter, who is ten years old, already has a signature hairstyle that she sported today and at most royal events. 

Since she was a toddler, Charlotte has usually been seen wearing a sleek half-updo that keeps her hair from covering her face. 

Princess Charlotte's hair has grown so much since Christmas© Samir Hussein
Princess Charlotte wearing the same hairstyle at the Christmas Morning Service in 2023

The hairstyle usually features two braids, one on each side, and a bow as a hair accessory. She wore a white bow during today's Trooping the Colour parade, as she did at the same event last year.

The Princess’s hair has always been long, but it’s now so lengthy that people have taken notice on social media.

Joining the animated debate, one royal watcher commented on a picture of the British Princess on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “Princess Charlotte‘s hair though! So beautiful and immaculate.”

Princess Charlotte of Wales during Trooping The Colour 2025 on June 14, 2025 in London, England. Trooping The Colour is a ceremonial parade celebrating the official birthday of the British Monarch. The event features over 1,400 soldiers and officers, accompanied by 200 horses. More than 400 musicians from ten different bands and Corps of Drums march and while performing. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)© Samir Hussein/WireImage
Princess Charlotte during Trooping The Colour 2025

“Look at Princess Charlotte’s hair!” one added, “She is growing into such a beautiful young lady”, chimed another.

One thing is certain, Charlotte most definitely gets her luscious locks from the Princess of Wales, who has also been growing her hair during the last year.

Her beautiful, thick hair has always been one of the features that people admire the most about Prince William’s wife. 

Catherine, Princess of Wales, shares a sweet moment with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, at the Trooping the Colour 2025 parade© Anadolu via Getty Images
Catherine, Princess of Wales, shares a sweet moment with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, at the Trooping the Colour 2025 parade

Even throughout her three pregnancies, a time when many women experience hair loss, the Princess has maintained her glorious mane of hair.

In May, Princess Kate turned heads when she stepped out in Scotland with a new, lighter colour and longer hair than she usually has. 

It was an instant hit, as usual, and her ‘bronde’ shade officially became the must-have hair colour of the summer.

Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to Ardura Community Forest in Scotland.© Getty Images
Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to Ardura Community Forest in Scotland

For Trooping the Colour 2025, though, the Princess of Wales opted for an elegant updo, with a hat covering most of her hair.

Princess Charlotte definitely doesn’t need a trendy colour at her young age, but her hair still caught people’s attention. 

Her locks used to be slightly lighter, especially on the ends, when she was younger. Now, the colour is more of a dark blonde, quite far from her mother’s rich brown, and more similar to Prince William’s shade.

Whether it’s her sweet smile, her mother-daughter moments with Princess Kate, or her ever-elegant hair, Princess Charlotte continues to charm royal watchers the world over.

Trooping the Colour

Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, King Charles III and Queen Camilla all standing next to each other during Trooping the Colour© Samir Hussein/WireImage

What is it? 

Trooping the Colour is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army to celebrate the official birthday of the British sovereign. While Charles' actual birthday is 14 November, official celebrations always take place in June. 

When is it held?

In 2025, it is scheduled for Saturday 14 June.

Where is it held?

Central London, with the procession route travelling from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade, along The Mall, and back again.

Who attends?

  • King Charles III (in recent years, he has participated on horseback).
  • Household Division: including the Foot Guards and Household Cavalry.
  • Senior royals, such as the Princess Royal and the Prince of Wales often ride on horseback or appear on the palace balcony - like the Princess of Wales

Why is it called Trooping the Colour?

One regiment's colours (flag) are "trooped" (carried) before the monarch. The event ends with an RAF flypast over Buckingham Palace, viewed by the royal gamily from the balcony.

Historical roots:

It dates back to the 17th century and became an annual event to mark the sovereign’s official birthday under King George III in the 18th century.

Official celebrations to mark the sovereigns' birthday have often been held on a day other than their actual birthday, particularly when the day has not fallen on a day in the summer.

Where can I watch it?

The ceremony is broadcast live by the BBC and covered globally.

