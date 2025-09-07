Duchess Sophie rocks £580 first jacket of the season – and it's cropped

The weather is starting to get chillier as we leave a glorious summer behind, and the Duchess of Edinburgh has set her wardrobe to autumn mode. On Saturday, Duchess Sophie, 60, was seen wearing her first jacket of the month as she stepped out to visit the Opening Gaits therapeutic riding centre in Alberta and to the Brown Bear Woman Tipi exhibit at Spruce Meadows during her official trip to Canada – and we're obsessed! Prince Edward's wife rocked the 'Tweed Jacket in Indigo' from Frame, which retails for £580 and featured a collarless neckline and statement buttons.

The jacket has been a staple of the trip, with the royal first donning it two days earlier with a tangerine Smythson bag to visit Spruce Meadows, the equestrian facility in Calgary. On Saturday, however, the royal popped on a plain navy dress with a floaty shin-skimming skirt and a turtle neck top. She added an array of accessories, including a pair of statement heels. The 'High Honey Snake Effect Slingback Pumps' by her go-to footwear brand, Penelope Chilvers, featured a block heel and paired perfectly with her blue snakeskin 'Cleo' clutch by Sophie Habsburg.

© Getty For jewellery, the British royal added a pair of Stella McCartney sunglasses, as well as two pieces of jewellery from Guilia Barela – the 'Nodo' earrings and the matching pendant necklace. Meanwhile, her sandy blonde locks were swept off her face in a classic half updo, which flattered her bone structure nicely. Her makeup look was simple and pared-back, letting her glowy skin do all the talking.

© PA Images via Getty Images An expert opinion Neslisah Hidayetoglu, creative director of Barrus Global, says Sophie's cropped jacket is a subtle but deliberate choice. "By cutting the line shorter, the silhouette feels lighter, less rigid, and more approachable than the traditional longer blazer," she explains. "It allows for freedom of movement, important in settings where the priority is connection over presentation. The texture and tone carry heritage references, yet the proportions bring in a contemporary edge. "It's polished without being overworked, a reminder that sophistication doesn’t always need to be dramatic," she adds. "What stands out most is how the piece supports the moment rather than competes with it. The styling is elevated, but it doesn't distract from the human interaction at the centre. This is professional dressing at its best: authentic, functional, and quietly modern."

© PA Images via Getty Images Duchess Sophie's Canada wardrobe Sophie's cropped jacket isn't the only piece keeping her looking sophisticated on her Canada trip. Later that day, the aunt of Prince William arrived at Riding Hall Circle, Spruce Meadows, for a dinner to mark the Calgary-based sports and entertainment complex's 50th anniversary. She looked splendid in a floral midi dress teamed with bow-adorned heels. The printed number was also paired with a snakeskin clutch and a statement pendant necklace.