Duchess Sophie battles unpredictable weather in 'delicate' balletic look
Prince Edward and his wife, the Duchess of Edinburgh, were seen on a joint outing to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival last week – and looked amazing.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh walking in cornflower blue hat and coat© Getty

Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
15 minutes ago
The Duchess of Edinburgh showed she is an expert at dressing for August's unpredictable weather this past weekend as she made a day of it at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Joined by her husband Prince Edward, Sophie, 60, was seen donning a new maxi skirt – the 'Tatjana' style by Lexy London, which featured a long, floaty cut, a tiered silhouette, and a cinched waistline - as she watched the show, 1 Moment in Time by Sean Alexander - The Confusionist.

As HELLO!'s Lifestyle Writer, I follow Sophie's fashion, and it was a pleasure to see her don this pink and green fan print over her go-to florals. It was paired with a light pink jumper with a scooping neckline, which could just as easily have taken her to a ballet rehearsal as it did the creative event in Scotland.

The royal also carried the 'Nuschi' bag in caramel by Sophie Habsburg and re-wore her 'Nodo' earrings by Guilia Barela.

Sophie flexes her sartorial strength

Angela Kyte, luxury fashion stylist, tells us that, with this outfit, the duchess offers a lesson in effortless elegance.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh grinning in blue printed dress© Getty
Sophie always looks polished and elegant

"What I particularly admire about this look is the way it bridges refinement and approachability, a balance she consistently strikes with ease," she explains. "She's often known for her pastel colour choices and balancing delicate fabrics together for a stylish but polished look.

"The soft blush tone of her knitwear is the foundation of the outfit, instantly setting a tone of understated femininity without being flashy or ostentatious," Angela adds. "The clean neckline and relaxed fit allow it to skim her frame without overwhelming it, and the pastel hue flatters her complexion and conveys quiet luxury with effortless ease. 

Sophie, Countess of Wessex talks with a ballet student as she opens The Countess of Wessex Studios at the Central School of Ballet's new premises © Max Mumby/Indigo
Sophie often wears soft printed dresses

"Overall, this ensemble encapsulates Sophie's style philosophy of being modern, feminine, and approachable, with an unmistakable whisper of luxury in every detail."

A style dupe

If you're looking for a gorgeous skirt that's super similar to Sophie's, well, you're in luck. HELLO!'s Shopping Editor Leanne Bayley has tracked down this Aspiga Printed Maxi Skirt, and you'll be thrilled to learn it's on sale! 

woman in floaty pink skirt and top© Aspiga
Leanne has found this Aspiga dupe - gorgeous!

It's down to £80 if you're in the UK, but if you're reading this in the States, it'll be $115 on sale

Leanne says: "This skirt is a real winner because it's 100% cotton. What's more, it's beautifully block printed by hand and features a soft elasticated waistband. I love that it has a boho vibe, and if you're over under 5ft 5 you'll be happy to know it's available in a shorter length. I would team this with a white tee and a denim jacket and my trusty white sneakers."

Sophie's poignant outing

The outing to Edinburgh Fringe comes after Sophie's moving meeting with World War II Royal Marines veteran Jim Wren, 105, at the Old Sarum Manor Care Home in Salisbury, ahead of the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.

Sophie and James 'Jim' Wren posing for photo together© Getty
Sophie met with James 'Jim' Wren ahead of the anniversary of VJ Day

For this special meeting, Sophie made a fashion choice that honoured the nature of the event. She has clearly been having a moment with Lexy London as she chose to wear the brand's 'Nancy' dress, which featured a raspberry pink, cream, and khaki green geometric design.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, patron of the Java Far East Prisoner of War Club 1942, views photographs with 105-year-old Royal Marines veteran James 'Jim' Wren© Getty Images
Sophie wore a classy shirt dress

Neslişah Yılmaz, Creative Director of Barrus, told HELLO! at the time: "The shirt dress silhouette, with its structured collar and tailored waist, nods to timeless mid-century shapes, evoking a sense of nostalgia that resonates with the era of the veteran's youth." 

