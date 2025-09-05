Duchess Sophie shows off golden tan in sumptuous midnight blue dress

The Duchess of Edinburgh is back into working royal life after a summer break and showed off her incredible wardrobe once again on Thursday evening, as she was spotted at the Fairmont Palliser Hotel in Calgary, Alberta, which is part of her visit to Canada. The blonde royal looked gorgeous in her 'midaxi' dress by one of the royal ladies' favourite designer brands, Erdem. Sophie looked super tanned as she smiled at waiting photographers in the dazzling dress, which was designed in an eye-popping, ultra-pretty, midnight blue shade. The striking frock was one she had worn before, and was first released in 2022.

The brand's 'Clarisia Belted Embroidered Linen Midi Dress' is adorned with subtle blooms and really looked fantastic against the blonde royal's sun-kissed skin. The inspiration behind this dress was "a love letter to the archetypes of Englishness", according to the designer, and the easy, breezy linen-blend was cut with a floating A-line silhouette, cinched with a chunky waist belt.

© PA Images via Getty Images Sophie looked stunning in her Erdem dress The mother-of-two styled it impeccably with a white cropped blazer by Altuzarra and fabulous matching shoes.



© PA Images via Getty Images Sophie looked radiant in her midnight blue look Sophie added a matching bag, known as the 'Cleo' clutch by her favourite handbag brand, Sophie Habsburg.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Meghan Markle loves wearing pieces by Erdem All the royals who love Erdem Canadian-Turkish designer Erdem and his designs are a huge hit amongst the royal ladies. The Duchess of Sussex has always been a huge fan, often stepping out publicly in the brand during her time as a working royal.

© Getty Princess Eugenie loves her Erdem red floral dress Princess Eugenie has reworn her red floral Erdem dress many times - it's one of her favourites.

© Corbis via Getty Images Kate has worn Erdem many times in her royal career The Princess of Wales first wore one of Erdem's designs on her first major royal tour of Canada in 2011 and has rocked so many further looks ever since.

© Getty An Erdem look is often easily spotted by the presence of bold florals The fashion designer is known for his love of florals and is renowned for his feminine printed dresses and colour block coats.

The designer Erdem was awarded an MBE in 2020 In 2020, the designer even made it to the late Queen Elizabeth II's Birthday Honours 2020 list. London-based Erdem Moralioglu was awarded an MBE for his services to fashion and said he was "incredibly flattered" to be included in the prestigious list.