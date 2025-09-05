Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie shows off golden tan in sumptuous midnight blue dress
The wife of Prince Edward delighted fans in her stunning, navy blue 'midaxi' dress by royally-loved label Erdem on a visit to Canada this week

duchess sophie smiling in blue outfit © Getty Images
Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
The Duchess of Edinburgh is back into working royal life after a summer break and showed off her incredible wardrobe once again on Thursday evening, as she was spotted at the Fairmont Palliser Hotel in Calgary, Alberta, which is part of her visit to Canada. The blonde royal looked gorgeous in her 'midaxi' dress by one of the royal ladies' favourite designer brands, Erdem. Sophie looked super tanned as she smiled at waiting photographers in the dazzling dress, which was designed in an eye-popping, ultra-pretty, midnight blue shade. The striking frock was one she had worn before, and was first released in 2022.

The brand's 'Clarisia Belted Embroidered Linen Midi Dress' is adorned with subtle blooms and really looked fantastic against the blonde royal's sun-kissed skin. The inspiration behind this dress was  "a love letter to the archetypes of Englishness", according to the designer, and the easy, breezy linen-blend was cut with a floating A-line silhouette, cinched with a chunky waist belt. 

The Duchess of Edinburgh arrives at the Fairmont Palliser Hotel in Calgary, Alberta for the Internationalists Dinner, as part of her visit to Canada. Picture date: Thursday September 4, 2025. © PA Images via Getty Images

Sophie looked stunning in her Erdem dress

The mother-of-two styled it impeccably with a white cropped blazer by Altuzarra and fabulous matching shoes.

Media Image© PA Images via Getty Images

Sophie looked radiant in her midnight blue look

Sophie added a matching bag, known as the 'Cleo' clutch by her favourite handbag brand, Sophie Habsburg.

The Duchess of Sussex sporting a green co-ord with applique detailing© Max Mumby/Indigo

Meghan Markle loves wearing pieces by Erdem

All the royals who love Erdem

Canadian-Turkish designer Erdem and his designs are a huge hit amongst the royal ladies.

The Duchess of Sussex has always been a huge fan, often stepping out publicly in the brand during her time as a working royal.

Princess Eugenie at the Service of Thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey © Getty

Princess Eugenie loves her Erdem red floral dress

Princess Eugenie has reworn her red floral Erdem dress many times - it's one of her favourites.

Kate Middleton attends the Commonwealth Observance Day Service at Westminster Abbey in London, wearing agrey coat by Erdem© Corbis via Getty Images

Kate has worn Erdem many times in her royal career

The Princess of Wales first wore one of Erdem's designs on her first major royal tour of Canada in 2011 and has rocked so many further looks ever since.

Duchess Sophie wearing dress by Erdem at the Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on December 25, 2017 in King's Lynn, England. © Getty

An Erdem look is often easily spotted by the presence of bold florals

The fashion designer is known for his love of florals and is renowned for his feminine printed dresses and colour block coats.

model in green dresses backstage at erdem

The designer Erdem was awarded an MBE in 2020

In 2020, the designer even made it to the late Queen Elizabeth II's Birthday Honours 2020 list.

 London-based Erdem Moralioglu was awarded an MBE for his services to fashion and said he was "incredibly flattered" to be included in the prestigious list.

Prince and Princess of Wales at the 2023 Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey

Kate wearing Erdem at the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in 2023

Taking to Instagram at the time, the designer penned: "I have been truly privileged to be able to do what I love whilst building an independent British label. I can’t think of a more wonderful way to celebrate our 15-year anniversary. I would like to say thank you to my brilliant team and everyone who has supported me."

