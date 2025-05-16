Prince Albert makes rare comments about marriage to Princess Charlene

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene often make joint appearances, however, the couple don't always talk about their life as a married couple.

In a new interview, Albert has, however, spoken about his beloved. Reflecting on his 20 years on the throne, Albert was asked about what he was most proud of, promoting him to respond: "What I'm most proud of is my marriage and my children, above all."

The couple share twin children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, and Charlene spoke of how the ten-year-olds keep them on their feet. She joked: "The children also help me stay young. It's hard to keep them under control."

© Getty Images Albert revealed how proud he was of his family

The couple were speaking to media as they prepare to mark Albert's 20 years as monarch. The milestone moment passed by last month, however, as the date coincides with the death of Albert's father, Prince Rainier, the event is typically remembered as opposed to commemorated.

© Getty Images Albert has now been on the throne for 20 years

However, with it being a milestone year, the couple aim for festivities, with Albert hinting at "a moment of great conviviality with the Monegasques and my family and an opportunity to express our affection and friendship to the Monegasques and to thank them".

Recent milestone

Albert isn't the only Monegasque royal to mark a milestone moment as his twin children made their First Communion earlier this week.

The pair smiled for the camera while dressed in their outfits for their big day. They wore matching white, floor-length tunics alongside wooden crucifixes, while Gabriella accessorised her outfit with an elegant white headband.

© Getty Images Gabriella and Jacques marked a major milestone this week

The twins smiled together for a snap before posing alongside their parents in front of the Monaco Cathedral.

The First Communion is an important part of the Monaco royal family's Catholic faith, and the news was shared via their Instagram account, which read: "On this day of their First Communion, we extend our most sincere congratulations to Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, who received this sacrament with faith and reverence."

© PLS Pool Jacques will one day inherit the throne

Fans of the family were quick to offer their congratulations, with one posting: "Congratulations! I can't believe the twins are this big already," while another person wrote: "Congratulations to TSH Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella! I'm sure their grandmother HSH Princess Grace, a very religious lady, is very proud of them in heaven."