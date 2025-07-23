Princess Charlene 'expresses individuality' in heatwave-proof suit

For the second time in the last two weeks, Princess Charlene wore a soft pink – and looked incredible.

The Zimbawean-born Monagasque royal, 47, made an appearance at the swearing-in ceremony of new Minister of State Christophe Mirmand by her husband, Prince Albert, where she sported a soft pink suit.

The pastel co-ord featured a longline buttonless jacket with a pair of flattering wide-leg trousers with a strong pleat down the front.

© Éric Mathon / Palais princier Princess Charlene rocked a powder pink suit

The monochrome moment was elevated with a blouse in the same baby pink hue and rounded off with a pair of stilettos to match.

Charlene's fashion statement

It was a look that stylist, Oriona Robb, says was the epitome of quiet luxury.

© Éric Mathon / Palais princier Oriona Robb says was look was the epitome of quiet luxury

"The soft, fluid tailoring speaks volumes without saying a word. It's structured but not severe, feminine yet modern," Oriona says.

"The simple colour palette elongates her silhouette, and the relaxed wide-leg trousers paired with the clean, collarless jacket exude grace and control in equal measure.

© Éric Mathon / Palais princier Charlene's collarless jacket exudes grace

Worn with minimal accessories and a nude heel, it’s a refined power statement, and it’s effortlessly elegant in a sea of traditional formality."

© Éric Mathon / Palais princier Charlene's suit is a 'refined power statement'

Meanwhile, stylist Angela Kyte says the colour choice of a muted, powdery pink is especially excellent. "In a setting filled with traditional suiting and darker palettes, her choice feels intentional and fresh, reflecting quiet confidence rather than conventional power dressing," she says.

"Princess Charlene continues to show us how to express individuality through elegance, proving that sometimes the softest look makes the strongest impression."

Perfect in pink

The outing comes after Charlene sported a pink outfit to the celebration of Prince Albert's 20 years on the throne. Her 'Cherry Guipure Lace Midi Dress' by Oscar De La Renta featured a sleeveless design, crew neckline, and belted waist.

© Getty Princess Gabriella accompanied Princess Charlene to the celebration of Prince Albert's 20 years on the throne

The pièce de résistance was the garment's asymmetrical floral cut-out skirt.

© Getty Princess Charlene's Oscar De La Renta dress costs £4,390

It contrasted with the Elie Saab gown that had Charlene looking like a Greek goddess at the 76th Red Cross Ball.

© Getty Images Charlene wore an Elie Saab gown to the 76th Red Cross Ball

Here, she opted for the brand's 'Georgette' gown, which featured a caped top and low back, as well as a full skirt. It teamed with her metallic kitten heels and Graff diamond jewellery.