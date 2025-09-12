Princess Beatrice's 'unfussy' 4-inch Zara heels you didn't realise she wore all the time

Royals rarely shy away from repeating outfits in their bid to lead the way with sustainable fashion choices. Princess Beatrice is among those digging through her outfit archives each time she steps out, but we think we've spotted the most versatile pair of heels in her wardrobe. On Thursday, Sarah Ferguson's daughter stepped out in a sombre black outfit for the BGC Group Charity Day, which aimed to raise money for good causes in memory of BGC's colleagues lost on 9/11. Part of her outfit was her block-heeled Zara shoes, which eagle-eyed fans may spot from all the way back in 2016.
The iconic double-buckled design made its debut at the Jimmy Choo cocktail evening for Charity DKMS, and she has worn them nine times in the nine years since then, from royal outings to Halloween parties! So, with the footwear clearly among Beatrice's favourites, we've asked luxury stylist Angela Kyte to break down why the "distinctive" high-street heels are a "practical" and "unfussy" choice.
Angela told HELLO!: "Princess Beatrice once again proves that true style lies in thoughtful repetition, not excess. Her choice to wear the same Zara block-heeled shoes she has owned since 2016 is a testament to both her personal sensibility and her understanding of timeless design. These heels have already accompanied her to a series of high-profile moments. Each time, they have adapted seamlessly to the tone of the event."
This may not be the last time royal fans catch a glimpse of the Zara shoes, with Angela praising their timeless "elegance". She added: "The reason they remain so current, nearly a decade later, is their classic shape. The block heel, which Beatrice clearly favours, is practical yet refined and offers stability without sacrificing elegance, which is a particularly clever choice for long days of engagements. The double buckle adds a distinctive edge, breaking up the line of the shoe in a way that feels structured and polished, rather than fussy.
"In today’s climate of mindful fashion, where sustainability and longevity are increasingly prized, these shoes send a quiet but powerful message. By continuing to re-wear them, Beatrice demonstrates that accessibility and enduring style can sit beautifully alongside royal glamour."
Keep scrolling to see how Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wife has styled the heels in the past…