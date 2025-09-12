Princess Beatrice's 'unfussy' 4-inch Zara heels you didn't realise she wore all the time

Royals rarely shy away from repeating outfits in their bid to lead the way with sustainable fashion choices. Princess Beatrice is among those digging through her outfit archives each time she steps out, but we think we've spotted the most versatile pair of heels in her wardrobe. On Thursday, Sarah Ferguson's daughter stepped out in a sombre black outfit for the BGC Group Charity Day, which aimed to raise money for good causes in memory of BGC's colleagues lost on 9/11. Part of her outfit was her block-heeled Zara shoes, which eagle-eyed fans may spot from all the way back in 2016.

The iconic double-buckled design made its debut at the Jimmy Choo cocktail evening for Charity DKMS, and she has worn them nine times in the nine years since then, from royal outings to Halloween parties! So, with the footwear clearly among Beatrice's favourites, we've asked luxury stylist Angela Kyte to break down why the "distinctive" high-street heels are a "practical" and "unfussy" choice.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for BGC The royal's most recent outing saw her wear a sombre black outfit at the BGC Group Charity Day, including her Zara heels

Angela told HELLO!: "Princess Beatrice once again proves that true style lies in thoughtful repetition, not excess. Her choice to wear the same Zara block-heeled shoes she has owned since 2016 is a testament to both her personal sensibility and her understanding of timeless design. These heels have already accompanied her to a series of high-profile moments. Each time, they have adapted seamlessly to the tone of the event."

This may not be the last time royal fans catch a glimpse of the Zara shoes, with Angela praising their timeless "elegance". She added: "The reason they remain so current, nearly a decade later, is their classic shape. The block heel, which Beatrice clearly favours, is practical yet refined and offers stability without sacrificing elegance, which is a particularly clever choice for long days of engagements. The double buckle adds a distinctive edge, breaking up the line of the shoe in a way that feels structured and polished, rather than fussy.

"In today’s climate of mindful fashion, where sustainability and longevity are increasingly prized, these shoes send a quiet but powerful message. By continuing to re-wear them, Beatrice demonstrates that accessibility and enduring style can sit beautifully alongside royal glamour."

Keep scrolling to see how Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wife has styled the heels in the past…

© Stephen Coke/Shutterstock October 2016 Beatrice was spotted strolling into the Jimmy Choo cocktail party in an effortlessly elegant camel coat and her strappy heels, which coordinated with her bag.



© Craig Barritt September 2017 Striking the balance between summer weather and autumnal chill, the royal wore a mini dress layered underneath a denim jacket to WE Day – with her trusty heels, of course.



© NurPhoto via Getty Images July 2018 For a NEXUS Meeting at the UN Headquarters alongside her sister Princess Eugenie in 2018, Princess Beatrice was the epitome of elegance in an ebony midi dress.

© Getty Images for WE Day September 2018 Her go-to heels perfectly offset her cherry red A-line dress at WE Day in 2018.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ann October 2018 A comfortable pair of heels is just as important to party the night away as they are at work, as Beatrice proved at the Annabel's Halloween Party in 2018. Did you spot her footwear when your eyes were drawn to her unicorn headpiece?