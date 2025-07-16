Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Beatrice cosplays as Disney princess with £10k birthday ball gown and never-ending curls
Princess Beatrice smiling in yellow dress and net hat© Getty

Princess Beatrice cosplays as Disney princess with £10k birthday ball gown and never-ending curls

See unearthed photos from Princess Beatrice's lavish 18th birthday party

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Members of the British royal family are no strangers to lavish balls, but in 2006, Princess Beatrice went full Disney princess as she celebrated her 18th birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of York put on a party for their eldest daughter at Windsor Castle, where the hosts and guests alike were invited to dress as if they were attending a grand Victorian ball.

The birthday girl, now 36, was seen dressed in a blue gown with a full skirt and bustle featuring gold embroidery, a set of draped sleeves, and a V-shaped neckline. The dress, which had her looking like a Bridgerton cast member at the party, coincided with the release of Jessica Quinn's bestselling books.

Princess Beatrice of York attends 'The Alchemist's Feast', the inaugural summer party & fundraiser for the National Gallery's Bicentenary campaign, NG200, with Creative Director Patrick Kinmonth, on June 23, 2022 in London, England.© Getty
Princess Beatrice's 18th birthday was a themed costume party

She also styled her hair in a bouffant half-updo with tumbling auburn curls that happened to be far longer than the current length of her locks.

Beatrice's lavish party

The 18th party was as extravagant as Beatrice's dress, which cost £10,000 and was flown in from New York, suggests.

Her sister, Princess Eugenie, who was 16 at the time, was also dressed in period costume designed by the costume designer of Hollywood's The Addams Family, Barbara Matera, with the addition of white lace gloves. The theme of the event was '1888 masked ball' as Beatrice was born a century later at 8.18 pm on August 8, 1988. 

The party also honoured her late great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria, whose daughter Beatrice was named after. 400 guests arrived at the castle for the occasion, with many of the attendees reportedly dropping hundreds of pounds on custom-made costumes.

Among them were American actress Demi Moore and her then-husband Ashton Kutcher, as well as Kelly and Jack Osbourne, and Bob Geldof's daughter, Pixie. The party was, however, snubbed by members of the royal family, including the late Queen, King Charles, and Princes William and Harry.

Beatrice's evolving style

Beatrice's fashion sense has certainly evolved since her 18th birthday.  

A young Eugenie walking hand-in-hand with Sarah and her older sister Princess Beatrice© Instagram
Princess Beatrice has undergone a style transformation over the years, coming into her own

"Beatrice's wardrobe was always immaculate whilst growing up, and as she entered her teenage years, she often sported high street staples from Whistles," HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, Laura Sutcliffe, says.

Princess Beatrice wears a blush pink gingham jacket and skirt set with a pink fascinator and white clutch at Royal Ascot standing next to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.© WireImage
Princess Beatrice always looks pristine

"As she got older, her taste branched out, and Needle & Thread and Self Portrait were firm favourites. Since enlisting the help of stylist and friend Olivia Buckingham, the redhead royal has a penchant for high-end brands such as Erdem and the now-defunct The Vampire's Wife. Her pieces are always classic with a  twist - she enjoys colour and florals. She's grown up, and so has her look."

Princess Beatrice's recent outing

More recently, Beatrice was seen in all her finery (minus a bustle and masquerade mask) at Wimbledon. The royal, along with her mother Sarah Ferguson, attended on day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, taking a seat in the Royal Box.

Princess Beatrice in striped shirt and skirt© Getty
Princess Beatrice attends day one of The Championships Wimbledon 2025

Beatrice opted for the 'Tiare' shirt by Sandro, which featured a white and pale blue striped design and intricate floral cut-outs on one shoulder. It was paired with the coordinating mermaid-style skirt.

Princess Beatrice wearing sunglasses sat with Sarah Ferguson © Getty
Princess Beatrice wore designer shades

She also rocked the 'Romy' clutch by Mark Cross and finished her look off with the 'The Retro C Sunglasses in Golden Green' by Izipizi.

