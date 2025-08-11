'Understated' Princess Beatrice flies under the radar in ruffled dress

Princess Beatrice and floaty summer dresses always go together in harmony – but the new bridal white addition to her wardrobe may be one of her best.

The oldest daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York, 37, was spotted at the official opening of the UAE's largest bank, FAB's (First Abu Dhabi Bank) new London branch, earlier this month. For the occasion, she donned white, a sartorial rarity for the princess, in the form of the 'Silk-Blend Swirling Leaf Print Midi Tea Dress' (£175/$416.50) by ME + EM.

The £350 dress, which is currently in the UK sale for £175, featured a sheer crochet panel across the decolletage with a high lacy neckline, capped sleeves, and a delicate ruffle down the front. The floaty number also featured a tapered waistline, printed leaf design, and, my favourite feature of any dress, pockets!

Beatrice styled her dress with a new high-street number – the 'Ling Double-Breasted Blazer' by Zara, as well as Nicholas Kirkwood's fabulous 'Snakeskin Cap-Toe Black Suede Pumps' – obsessed!

Style expert approved

It was a look that got a huge tick of approval from celebrity fashion stylist, Angela Kyte.

© WireImage Beatrice rarely wears white

"The look here strikes a balance between regal polish and soft femininity," she says. "The ivory blazer adds a structured, tailored edge, giving her a formal silhouette that works well for public engagements, [while] underneath, the cream-and-black floral midi dress brings a romantic, slightly vintage charm, softening the overall feel while keeping it formal."

"Beatrice often experiments with bolder prints and colours, so this understated approach feels like a deliberate move towards refined minimalism, while still keeping a hint of her signature whimsy."

Beatrice's bridal white wardrobe

White is a hue that Princess Beatrice seldom wears in public – except for the 2018 V&A Summer Party, that is.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Princess Beatrice of York attends the V&A Summer Party

The royal was spotted wearing a white ruffled mini dress by MSGM, balancing the short hemline with long sleeves and a high crew neckline – so chic!

© Getty Images Princess Beatrice attends the annual Serpentine Galley Summer Party at The Serpentine Gallery

She was accessorised to perfection, livening up the icy white mini with satin teal stilettos with silver hardware and a black leather box bag.

It seems a London party is the exception to Beatrice's apparent no-white rule. In 2014, the princess attended the annual Serpentine Gallery Summer Party wearing a Nicholas Oakwell Spring 2014 Couture gown with intricate floral embellishments.

© Getty Princess Beatrice wore white alongside her sister Princess Eugenie

She accessorised colourfully with pastel purple heels, a lime clutch, and a red lip.