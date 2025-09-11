Princess Kate officially declares this print as her autumn staple with cinched suit

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton officially declares this print as her autumn staple with cinched suit
The Princess of Wales made two appearances in her sleek workwear as she visited Sudbury Silk Mills in Suffolk before heading to a mill in Kent

Catherine, Princess of Wales smiling in grey check suit© UK Press via Getty Images
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales stepped out for a two-engagement day on Thursday as she visited Sudbury Silk Mills in Suffolk before heading to a mill in Kent for a day celebrating British textile manufacturers. Talking of textiles, Kate, 43, wore another sleek workwear look for the occasion and made it clear that she has chosen her favourite print for the autumn 2025 season. The royal was seen wearing a grey checked single-breasted suit blazer with sharp labels and long straight-cut sleeves. She paired it with the matching cigarette-cut trousers and cinched the look at the waist with a black leather belt.

For accessories, the wife of Prince William opted for a pair of black classic black stilettos with a pointed toe and a black slim-fit jumper with a crew neckline underneath for added warmth. Jewellery-wise, the royal added a pair of understated hoop earrings and stacked rings, including her heirloom engagement ring. Her hair, the topic of much discussion after she debuted a lighter hue during a visit to the Natural History Museum last week, was styled in bouncy waves with a side part.

Catherine, Princess of Wales in grey check suit© Getty

It seems Kate is making check her print of the season, and clearly intends to make grey one of her staple colours of autumn. On Monday, she joined Prince William in heading to Sunningdale near their home at Adelaide Cottage to visit the National Federation of Women's Institute (WI) to commemorate the three-year anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Here, she wore a grey check dress.

Catherine, Princess of Wales looks at the cakes on table laughing© Getty

Her dress, the 'Wide Collar Dress' by Alessandra Rich, featured a Peter Pan collar, a cinched waistline, an A-line skirt, and puffed short sleeves. The designer dress was teamed with the 'Staple P90-L Anthracite Embossed Leather Pumps' by Boss and the (rather beautiful) 'Grace' earrings by Kiki McDonough, which featured white topazes and diamonds. But which other pieces are Kate's autumn 2025 style staples?

Kate Middleton in a black outfit taking a seat© AFP via Getty Images

A frilly blouse

Kate's blouse did all the talking when she watched the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 match between England and Australia at the Brighton & Hove Albion Stadium last week. The Knatchbull 'Cascade Ruffle Sandwashed Silk Satin Blouse' teamed perfectly with her Alexander McQueen wool blazer.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 04: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales during their visit to the newly renovated gardens Natural History Museum on September 04, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)© GC Images

A crisp white shirt

For her visit to the Natural History Museum's newly renovated gardens, Kate proved that something as simple as a crisp white shirt can make even the most neutral of daytime outfits look elevated. Hers was by With Nothing Underneath.

william and kate in car© PA Images via Getty Images

A statement hat

Heading to a church service at Crathie Kirk at Balmoral, Kate donned a lovely hat which hinted at her autumn 2025 headwear vibe. She chose the 'Betty Boop' style in a pillbox shape by Lock & Co. Hatters. 

