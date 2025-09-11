Princess Kate officially declares this print as her autumn staple with cinched suit

The Princess of Wales stepped out for a two-engagement day on Thursday as she visited Sudbury Silk Mills in Suffolk before heading to a mill in Kent for a day celebrating British textile manufacturers. Talking of textiles, Kate, 43, wore another sleek workwear look for the occasion and made it clear that she has chosen her favourite print for the autumn 2025 season. The royal was seen wearing a grey checked single-breasted suit blazer with sharp labels and long straight-cut sleeves. She paired it with the matching cigarette-cut trousers and cinched the look at the waist with a black leather belt.

For accessories, the wife of Prince William opted for a pair of black classic black stilettos with a pointed toe and a black slim-fit jumper with a crew neckline underneath for added warmth. Jewellery-wise, the royal added a pair of understated hoop earrings and stacked rings, including her heirloom engagement ring. Her hair, the topic of much discussion after she debuted a lighter hue during a visit to the Natural History Museum last week, was styled in bouncy waves with a side part.

© Getty It seems Kate is making check her print of the season, and clearly intends to make grey one of her staple colours of autumn. On Monday, she joined Prince William in heading to Sunningdale near their home at Adelaide Cottage to visit the National Federation of Women's Institute (WI) to commemorate the three-year anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Here, she wore a grey check dress.



© Getty Her dress, the 'Wide Collar Dress' by Alessandra Rich, featured a Peter Pan collar, a cinched waistline, an A-line skirt, and puffed short sleeves. The designer dress was teamed with the 'Staple P90-L Anthracite Embossed Leather Pumps' by Boss and the (rather beautiful) 'Grace' earrings by Kiki McDonough, which featured white topazes and diamonds. But which other pieces are Kate's autumn 2025 style staples?



Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Kate's best recycled looks

© AFP via Getty Images A frilly blouse Kate's blouse did all the talking when she watched the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 match between England and Australia at the Brighton & Hove Albion Stadium last week. The Knatchbull 'Cascade Ruffle Sandwashed Silk Satin Blouse' teamed perfectly with her Alexander McQueen wool blazer.

© GC Images A crisp white shirt For her visit to the Natural History Museum's newly renovated gardens, Kate proved that something as simple as a crisp white shirt can make even the most neutral of daytime outfits look elevated. Hers was by With Nothing Underneath.