Princess Beatrice oozes old Hollywood glamour in shimmering gown and rainbow accessories

Princess Beatrice, the ever-so-stylish daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, has an incredibly extensive wardrobe of the greatest gowns, which she is never afraid to show off when the occasion calls for it.

Attending a birthday party for interior designer and friend, Emma Pilkington, over the weekend, the 36-year-old opted for the most striking dress, with equally bold accessories to match it – and we couldn't be more obsessed.

Princess Beatrice brought out her 'The Sky Rocket' dress from cult favourite The Vampire's Wife, loved by many for its gothic-inspired designs, though the brand unfortunately ceased production last year.

The piece comes in a shining dark navy blue colour, with pouffed sleeves, a slight ruffle on the crew neckline and a figure-hugging silhouette that flares elegantly towards the hem of the dress.

It also features a gothic-inspired layering towards the hem, making for an elegant and distinctive draping that renders the dress quite the showstopper.

To accessorise, Princess Beatrice brought out a boldly coloured clutch from Charlotte Olympia, which featured a glittered rainbow pattern.

© Instagram Princess Beatrice looked incredibly glamorous in her gothic-style dress

Royal style blogger @royal.fashion.daily on Instagram identified the individual pieces of the outfit, and their followers had a lot of praise for the older sister of Princess Eugenie.

One fan commented: "Beatrice knows what she is doing. Love the dress and yesss for the pride clutch. You go, Bea!"

Meanwhile, another penned: "She really knows how to rock the Vampire Wife dresses. They usually always look good on her."

Princess Beatrice's gorgeous Wimbledon look

Taking her seat in the royal box alongside her mother, Princess Beatrice looked absolutely radiant on the first day of Wimbledon, with an understated chic outfit.

© Getty Images Princess Beatrice looked beautiful in her Sandro two-piece

The cousin of Prince William opted for a powder blue and white striped top and skirt combo, in a classically tailored poplin.

Princess Beatrice's beautiful two-piece from Sandro Paris also featured an elegant embroidery detail, across the left shoulder of the top and down the right side of the skirt.

© Getty Images Princess Beatrice appeared alongside her mother at Wimbledon

Rounding off her look, the British royal brought out a snakeskin clutch, a green pair of retro sunglasses, and a pair of heels, wearing her long red locks in gorgeous waves.