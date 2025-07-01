Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Beatrice oozes old Hollywood glamour in shimmering gown and rainbow accessories
Subscribe
Princess Beatrice oozes old Hollywood glamour in shimmering gown and rainbow accessories
Princess Beatrice of York attends 'The Alchemist's Feast', the inaugural summer party & fundraiser for the National Gallery's Bicentenary campaign, NG200, with Creative Director Patrick Kinmonth, on June 23, 2022 in London, England.© Dave Benett/Getty Images for The

Princess Beatrice oozes old Hollywood glamour in shimmering gown and rainbow accessories

Princess Eugenie's stylish sister looked incredible at a birthday party over the weekend

Josh Osman
Junior Lifestyle Writer
4 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Beatrice, the ever-so-stylish daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, has an incredibly extensive wardrobe of the greatest gowns, which she is never afraid to show off when the occasion calls for it.

Attending a birthday party for interior designer and friend, Emma Pilkington, over the weekend, the 36-year-old opted for the most striking dress, with equally bold accessories to match it – and we couldn't be more obsessed.

Princess Beatrice brought out her 'The Sky Rocket' dress from cult favourite The Vampire's Wife, loved by many for its gothic-inspired designs, though the brand unfortunately ceased production last year.

The piece comes in a shining dark navy blue colour, with pouffed sleeves, a slight ruffle on the crew neckline and a figure-hugging silhouette that flares elegantly towards the hem of the dress.

It also features a gothic-inspired layering towards the hem, making for an elegant and distinctive draping that renders the dress quite the showstopper.

To accessorise, Princess Beatrice brought out a boldly coloured clutch from Charlotte Olympia, which featured a glittered rainbow pattern.

Princess Beatrice looked incredibly glamorous in her gothic-style dress© Instagram
Princess Beatrice looked incredibly glamorous in her gothic-style dress

Royal style blogger @royal.fashion.daily on Instagram identified the individual pieces of the outfit, and their followers had a lot of praise for the older sister of Princess Eugenie.

One fan commented: "Beatrice knows what she is doing. Love the dress and yesss for the pride clutch. You go, Bea!"

Meanwhile, another penned: "She really knows how to rock the Vampire Wife dresses. They usually always look good on her."

Princess Beatrice's gorgeous Wimbledon look

Taking her seat in the royal box alongside her mother, Princess Beatrice looked absolutely radiant on the first day of Wimbledon, with an understated chic outfit.

Princess Beatrice of York is seen in the Royal Box prior to the Gentlemen's Singles first round match between Fabio Fognini of Italy and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on day one of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 30, 2025 in London,© Getty Images
Princess Beatrice looked beautiful in her Sandro two-piece

The cousin of Prince William opted for a powder blue and white striped top and skirt combo, in a classically tailored poplin. 

Princess Beatrice's beautiful two-piece from Sandro Paris also featured an elegant embroidery detail, across the left shoulder of the top and down the right side of the skirt.

Princess Beatrice of York and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York arrive in the Royal Box © Getty Images
Princess Beatrice appeared alongside her mother at Wimbledon

Rounding off her look, the British royal brought out a snakeskin clutch, a green pair of retro sunglasses, and a pair of heels, wearing her long red locks in gorgeous waves.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Princess Beatrice and Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Royal Style
See more
Read More