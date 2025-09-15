Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pippa Middleton just became our autumn style muse with her elite coats and jackets
The Princess of Wales' younger sister has a coat collection that truly rivals her sister Kate's - from tweed to suede

Pippa Middleton attends Day 3 of The Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 14, 2013 in London, England. © Getty Images
Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales' lookalike sister, Pippa, may live a relatively private life away from the spotlight, but she does occasionally step out in support of her royal sibling, and also subtly at sporting events such as Wimbledon. When the mother-of-three is seen, you can bet that she will be wearing an incredible outfit, from head to toe. One area the 42-year-old always shines in is her outerwear selection - the brunette beauty has so many incredible coats that are all kinds of outfit goals. What's more, they hit all the current autumn fashion trends - she's such a great inspiration if you're in the running for a new seasonal jacket or two.

From suede jackets to tweed ensembles and, of course, an array of dress coats, the author has quite the selection of coats that you can wrap up in and keep out the chill, whilst still looking uber chic. Which one is your favourite?

Pippa Middleton wearing an aviator jacket on December 07, 2012 in London, United Kingdom. © Getty

Pippa wore an ultra-smart aviator jacket in 2012

The Aviator

Aviator jackets were originally designed for pilots and are a hybrid cross between a leather jacket and a cosy piece. They are typically made from leather with sheepskin detailing around the collar. Pippa wore a stunning black style back in 2012, teaming her cosy number with skinny jeans, Hollywood-style shades and a stylish bowling bag.

Pippa's hair looked so much shorter than normal© Getty

This Karen Millen coat dress was a big hit with royal fans

Tweed coat dress

In 2024, Pippa supported her sister Kate at her 'Together at Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey and joined the rest of her family at the event, wearing high street favourite Karen Millen. Pippa wore a black bouclé coat dress with a shimmery thread running through, which gave pure Christmas vibes.

2011, Pippa Middleton is sighted arriving at her South Kensington office on November 15, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic)© Getty

Pippa's military jacket had a high fashion edge

The military jacket

In 2011, Pippa gave her best nod to high fashion in this charming khaki style, which had a high neck collar and sleek terracotta duffle button detail. Pippa was spotted on her way to the office in the countryside-style jacket, which she teamed with black skinny jeans and heeled ankle boots.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews attend the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London, United Kingdom on December 08, 2023 © Anadolu via Getty Images

Pippa's Saloni jacket was very Chanel-esque

The Chanel-style jacket

For the 2023 'Together at Christmas' concert, Pippa rocked a tweed trouser and cardigan set from Saloni that could honestly have come straight from Chanel's A/W runway. The cranberry tones were totally of the season, and we love the waist bow detail.

Pippa walking into westminster abbey at night with carole and michael middleton, alizee thevenet and james middleton© Getty

Pippa's sumptous coat was by The Fold

Jewel green coat dress

In December 2021, at Kate’s 'Together at Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey, once again, all eyes were on Pippa as she kept out the chill in a dazzling jewel green dress by The Fold, which was so timeless in design that she was spotted sporting it on a variety of other occasions afterwards.

