Pippa Middleton just became our autumn style muse with her elite coats and jackets

The Princess of Wales' lookalike sister, Pippa, may live a relatively private life away from the spotlight, but she does occasionally step out in support of her royal sibling, and also subtly at sporting events such as Wimbledon. When the mother-of-three is seen, you can bet that she will be wearing an incredible outfit, from head to toe. One area the 42-year-old always shines in is her outerwear selection - the brunette beauty has so many incredible coats that are all kinds of outfit goals. What's more, they hit all the current autumn fashion trends - she's such a great inspiration if you're in the running for a new seasonal jacket or two.

From suede jackets to tweed ensembles and, of course, an array of dress coats, the author has quite the selection of coats that you can wrap up in and keep out the chill, whilst still looking uber chic. Which one is your favourite?

© Getty Pippa wore an ultra-smart aviator jacket in 2012 The Aviator Aviator jackets were originally designed for pilots and are a hybrid cross between a leather jacket and a cosy piece. They are typically made from leather with sheepskin detailing around the collar. Pippa wore a stunning black style back in 2012, teaming her cosy number with skinny jeans, Hollywood-style shades and a stylish bowling bag.

© Getty This Karen Millen coat dress was a big hit with royal fans Tweed coat dress In 2024, Pippa supported her sister Kate at her 'Together at Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey and joined the rest of her family at the event, wearing high street favourite Karen Millen. Pippa wore a black bouclé coat dress with a shimmery thread running through, which gave pure Christmas vibes.



© Getty Pippa's military jacket had a high fashion edge The military jacket In 2011, Pippa gave her best nod to high fashion in this charming khaki style, which had a high neck collar and sleek terracotta duffle button detail. Pippa was spotted on her way to the office in the countryside-style jacket, which she teamed with black skinny jeans and heeled ankle boots.



© Anadolu via Getty Images Pippa's Saloni jacket was very Chanel-esque The Chanel-style jacket For the 2023 'Together at Christmas' concert, Pippa rocked a tweed trouser and cardigan set from Saloni that could honestly have come straight from Chanel's A/W runway. The cranberry tones were totally of the season, and we love the waist bow detail.

