Pippa Middleton's 'dolly' dress is the perfect desk to dinner date look of 2025

Pippa Middleton's dress collection is the stuff of dreams! From Ganni to Beulah London, Self Portrait and Suzannah to The Fold and Karen Millen, she has a wardrobe full of the fanciest frocks.

We love nothing more than checking out her stylish looks from years gone by, and we've uncovered this fashion throwback that would look incredible in 2025, too.

In 2019, the mother-of-three joined her younger brother, James Middleton, at Wimbledon, one of her favourite sporting haunts. Taking her place in the Royal Box that year, Pippa's blush pink dress she chose to wear was ideal for the warmer weather; the pastel palette always works best when the sun shines. It nodded to the ultra-feminine 'dolly' trend in a classic, tailored way.

© GC Images Pippa Middleton wearing a pink dress with brother James at Wimbledon in 2019

Pippa's getup was by the royally loved designer Stella McCartney.

© Getty Images Pippa's dress was by Stella McCartney

Of the mini variety, it was made in a lovely light rose tone and had wide pockets and gold detailing at the nape of the neck. Costing £725 at the time of purchase, the Princess of Wales' little sister accessorised the look with a sleek Luisa Kelsey hat and carried a half-moon raffia bag by J. Crew.

Pippa loves pink

The 41-year-old loves a splash of pink.

© Karwai Tang Pippa rocking her 'Barbiecore' style dress in 2024

In 2024, the brunette beauty teamed up with her sister Kate to watch the Men's final at Wimbledon. What a sister style moment that was! Pippa, who is married to James Matthews, totally coordinated with her big sis, rocking a stunning frilled blush pink creation by Beulah London, which went magnificently with Kate's purple Safiyaa dress.

© Clive Brunskill Pippa wore a beautiful dress from Beulah, which complimented Kate's purple Safiyaa frock

Pippa's statement dress packed a powerful punch as it featured an enchanting floral print, ruffles, and an on-trend, waist-defining bow.

Pippa's dress had a subtle 'Barbiecore' vibe to it - pale pink is slowly taking over from 'Butter Yellow' as the colour of the season. Watch this space!

© Getty Pippa's dress featured a stunning waist bow

The dress that Pippa wore to Wimbledon that year had the most special memory attached to it. It was the same frock she wore to her little brother James' wedding to Alizée Thevenet in 2021. How fabulous to re-wear such a special dress when supporting her big sister, too.