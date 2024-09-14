It's official: suede jackets are everywhere this season - shop the best

The suede jacket is set to be the big-ticket item women will be spending their hard-earned cash on this autumn. Far from being something of a 70s or 90s fashion throwback, suede was a key fabric on the autumn/winter '24 catwalks and a mainstay of Copenhagen Fashion Week - my barometer of what to buy ahead of the chilly season. And I'm pleased to say that the trend for women's suede jackets has gone back to basics and it's all about brown suede - we're talking decadent chocolate shades from mahogany to camel and teetering on khaki-brown. Throw in the deliciously soft feel of the fabric and it's heavenly for autumn.

The brown suede jacket women are searching for right now? A brown suede blazer, chic, smart and yet somehow relaxed too. It's in parts boho and chic, playful yet smart, with Gucci, Miu Miu and Prada featuring the humble suede blazer in their collections. It's a warmer way to wear a jacket, on those days when trench coats feel too light and shearling jackets too heavy. Brown suede trench coats are also trending, and I love the reincarnation of the autumnal classic in a fresh material, plus cropped boxy suede jackets for a shorter suede jacket.

Brown suede jackets were all over the AW24 catwalks, including Miu Miu, pictured

Search new in on any high street brand you'll see a suede jacket - NET-A-PORTER can hardly keep the trending Khaite suede jacket in stock, and brands including Arket and Cos had their sell out in the depths of summer.

Suede has always been an autumnal classic (suede boots have never gone out of fashion) but this season it is everywhere - as well as jackets, suede mini skirts, suede tote bags and even suede waistcoats are par for the course. And while suede fringe jackets are festival season essentials, I'd keep it stashed till spring. This season, the spotlight is on the minimalist, chicer side of suede, more pared back rather than party.

Much like leather, the fabric gets better with age - just be sure to treat it before you wear it with a suede protector. If you're wanting something a little more unique, search your local vintage or charity shops for suede jackets, or try Vinted and eBay for retro styles.

How to wear a suede jacket

Nothing looks cooler than brown suede and denim; the fabric clash, the colours, its perfection. Rochelle Humes is the poster girl for a brown suede trench and a casual look - she wore hers with frayed jeans and sneakers for a day out in London.

© Instagram Rochelle's giving autumnal vibes in a brown suede trench coat

I've had this shot of digital creator Nnenna saved since she posted it, in part as inspiration for my own wardrobe and proof that brown and black are a beautiful combination. Again, brown suede and denim, whatever their wash, is a style threat. And for a super luxe look, add a tonal creamy shaded knit underneath, like influencer Freya Killin.

© Instagram Autumnal inspiration from Nnenna and Freye Killin

A brown suede trench would make a great partner to a winter floral dress or leopard midi, too, or layered over leather trousers.

How I chose the best suede jackets for women

Style : I've focused on the big suede jacket styles for autumn - suede trench coats, bomber jackets and blazers.

: I've focused on the big suede jacket styles for autumn - suede trench coats, bomber jackets and blazers. Price: Suede is pricey, but I've searched for suede jackets with a variety of price tags, from £50 to £500+. Look for faux suede or suedette designs if your budget can't stretch to the real thing.

Suede is pricey, but I've searched for suede jackets with a variety of price tags, from £50 to £500+. Look for faux suede or suedette designs if your budget can't stretch to the real thing. New in: We're so ready for the new season, and I've filtered all searches to show the latest jackets.

Shop the best suede jackets for women

1/ 7 Etsy Vintage Brown Suede Blazer From £52.89 at Etsy From $69.08 at Etsy Editor's Note: Etsy has a huge range of vintage and handmade suede jackets, and this is by far one of the best in terms of shape, fit and colour.

2/ 7 Monsoon Crop Suede Jacket £250 at Monsoon Editor's Note: Cropped and cute, Monsoon's 100% leather jacket is in a classic tan tone, and features utility style pockets and a belted hem.

3/ 7 Bershka Oversize Faux Suede Blazer £59.99 at Bershka Editor's Note: This oversized blazer has been created using polyester-faux suede, which looks almost like the real thing. Super chic paired with denim and loafers come autumn.

4/ 7 Reformation Vera Reed Suede Jacket £448 at Reformation $448 at Reformation US Editor's Note: Reformation's suede jacket oozes cool girl chic. With its cropped shape, round neckline and slim fit, its a stylish alternative to a boucle jacket for autumn.

5/ 7 La Redoute Suede Jacket £160 at La Redoute Editor's Note: This Parisian inspired suede jacket features a round neckline and subtle metallic poppers for a clean-girl aesthetic. The caramel-brown hue is stunning too.

6/ 7 Monsoon Suedette Trench Coat £130 at Monsoon Editor's Note: Suedette is a more affordable version of suede that looks as good as the real thing. Monsoon's crafted a trench coat from suedette, with a midi length and belt.