Pippa Middleton's 'mysterious' gothic gown that was never seen again

When spotted on a rare occasion out in public, Pippa Middleton always channels understated chic, but a certain event in 2013, long forgotten by many, allowed her to embrace a darker sartorial side.

The younger sister of the Princess of Wales, now 41, made a glittering appearance at the Sugarplum Ball at One Mayfair in 2013 alongside her then-boyfriend Niko Jackson.

© Getty The author was seen wearing a full-length gown by Temperley featuring a round neckline, sheer back, and mesh corset-like top. The sophisticated evening dress also featured a mermaid-style skirt and a sleeveless silhouette. Adding an extra touch of pizazz was the 'Project D London Naomi Gunmetal Sequin Top', which Pippa wore over her gown to elevate the look to the next level.

© Getty She also amplified the glamorous appeal of the maximalist look by wearing the dramatic 'Palatial Chandelier earrings' by Accessorize (so 2010s!) and wore her brunette locks in a balletic bun. Though Pippa looked like a movie star, fashion stylist Oriona Robb tells us how she stops the outfit from looking like a costume.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Pippa Middleton's best fashion throwbacks

© Getty How to wear all-black according to an expert "Pippa's gown has a beautiful gothic feel, but in a soft and elegant way," the fashion expert says. "From a stylist’s point of view, what makes this gown feel gothic is the deep black colour, the mix of rich textures, and the way light and shadow play across the fabric. "It’s romantic but not overdone, with just the right balance between glamour and subtle drama. Her swept-up hair and warm, natural make-up keep the look fresh and modern, so it feels timeless rather than like a costume."



© Getty Pippa also manages to succeed in wearing black while not looking weighed down by the ensemble. "The rounded neckline keeps it flattering and open, while her statement drop earrings add a touch of drama near her face," Oriona explains. "The skirt flows from a fitted, patterned waist into sheer black layers that move gracefully as she walks. The lace-like detailing around the hips adds interest and texture, breaking up the darkness so it doesn’t feel heavy. The sheer fabric at the bottom hints at her silhouette without showing too much, which makes the look mysterious yet refined."

© Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images Pippa's more-is-more accessory With such a statement dress, it would be easy for Pippa to look overpowered by her chosen, rather large, earrings. Trang Do, jewellery expert and founder of Kimjoux, says she avoids this with the open neckline of her dress. "The combination of colour, movement, and elegant style gives these earrings a timeless elegance, making them the perfect finishing touch to elevate a sophisticated look," she tells us.