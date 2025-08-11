Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pippa Middleton's 'mysterious' gothic gown that was never seen again
Pippa Middleton beside Nico Jackson in black tie © Getty

Pippa Middleton's 'mysterious' gothic gown that was never seen again

The Princess of Wales' sister attended the Sugarplum Ball at One Mayfair in 2013

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
When spotted on a rare occasion out in public, Pippa Middleton always channels understated chic, but a certain event in 2013, long forgotten by many, allowed her to embrace a darker sartorial side.

The younger sister of the Princess of Wales, now 41, made a glittering appearance at the Sugarplum Ball at One Mayfair in 2013 alongside her then-boyfriend Niko Jackson.

Pippa Middleton entering venue with Nico Jackson in black tie© Getty

The author was seen wearing a full-length gown by Temperley featuring a round neckline, sheer back, and mesh corset-like top. The sophisticated evening dress also featured a mermaid-style skirt and a sleeveless silhouette. 

Adding an extra touch of pizazz was the 'Project D London Naomi Gunmetal Sequin Top', which Pippa wore over her gown to elevate the look to the next level. 

Pippa Middleton coming into venue in black gown© Getty

She also amplified the glamorous appeal of the maximalist look by wearing the dramatic 'Palatial Chandelier earrings' by Accessorize (so 2010s!) and wore her brunette locks in a balletic bun.

Though Pippa looked like a movie star, fashion stylist Oriona Robb tells us how she stops the outfit from looking like a costume.

Pippa Middleton and boyfriend Nico Jackson at event in black outfits© Getty

How to wear all-black according to an expert

"Pippa's gown has a beautiful gothic feel, but in a soft and elegant way," the fashion expert says. "From a stylist’s point of view, what makes this gown feel gothic is the deep black colour, the mix of rich textures, and the way light and shadow play across the fabric. 

"It’s romantic but not overdone, with just the right balance between glamour and subtle drama. Her swept-up hair and warm, natural make-up keep the look fresh and modern, so it feels timeless rather than like a costume."

Pippa Middleton from back in black dress© Getty

Pippa also manages to succeed in wearing black while not looking weighed down by the ensemble. "The rounded neckline keeps it flattering and open, while her statement drop earrings add a touch of drama near her face," Oriona explains.

"The skirt flows from a fitted, patterned waist into sheer black layers that move gracefully as she walks. The lace-like detailing around the hips adds interest and texture, breaking up the darkness so it doesn’t feel heavy. The sheer fabric at the bottom hints at her silhouette without showing too much, which makes the look mysterious yet refined."

Pippa at the Sugarplum Dinner held at One Mayfair© Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images

Pippa's more-is-more accessory

With such a statement dress, it would be easy for Pippa to look overpowered by her chosen, rather large, earrings. Trang Do, jewellery expert and founder of Kimjoux, says she avoids this with the open neckline of her dress.

"The combination of colour, movement, and elegant style gives these earrings a timeless elegance, making them the perfect finishing touch to elevate a sophisticated look," she tells us.

Pippa Middleton confidently walks in her elegant black midi dress with a subtle sparkle. Her bright red heels and matching clutch stand out as the focus of the look.© UK Press via Getty Images

Pippa's winter look

Though Pippa rarely wears black these days, she was spotted wearing the raven hue last Christmas as she attended the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey hosted by her sister Kate.

She was spotted in a black boucle tweed Karen Millen dress, teamed with gorgeous Emmy London velvet heels and the matching 'Natasha' clutch.

