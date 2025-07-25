Pippa Middleton's ultra-stylish sleeveless denim dress has summer 2025 nailed

The Princess of Wales and her equally chic younger sister are one stylish pair, and their style often mirrors one another.

The Middleton sisters provide the best fashion inspiration as their look is always timeless. Uncovering fashion throwbacks that the pair have previously sported is the best way to discover current trends, as they are always so relevant in the present day due to their classic properties.

A case in point is a delightful denim dress that mother-of-three Pippa wore in 2011. Jeans are pretty hard to wear in the summer; although a wardrobe staple, they can be pretty uncomfortable when the weather heats up.

© FilmMagic Pippa Middleton wearing a denim dress in 2011

So the denim dress is the best alternative. Why? Because it's relaxed, easy to throw on, yet still gives that 'put together' look.

© FilmMagic Pippa's dress was from Whistles

Pippa's stunning dress was from Whistles - a brand that she and Kate are often seen in. Finishing just above the knee, her fit and flare style went right in at the waist, and flared out slightly at the hem. We love the plaited belt and zip fastening, which could be altered by preference. Such a great look - this stylish snap looks as if it were taken last week.

LISTEN: to the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast

Although Pippa's dress is not available anymore (campaign to bring it back?), we have found two similar styles that are equally fabulous.

'Mid Wash Denim Button Down Sleeveless Starlight Dress', by Nobody's Child

This Nobody's Child number has great structured waist detail.

'Sleeveless Denim Midi Dress', F&F

This F&F frock would look amazing with gold jewellery, a fancy clutch and sky high heels for a night out.

Pippa's viral bag moment

The wife of James Matthew styled her look superbly, adding tan wedges by Russell & Bromley, and carried a top-handled bag by defunct British brand Modalu, which was actually named after her. Yes, really!

© Getty Pippa with her Modula bag in 2011

Modula gained major kudos after both Pippa and her mother, Carole, were seen with the trendy tote, which generated huge sales after Kate's sister was seen carrying it on her arm. The impact it created was so huge that the label went on to memorably call it the 'Pippa' in her honour. and later went on to produce the style in many more colours.