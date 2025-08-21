Skip to main contentSkip to footer
I'm a style writer - Pippa Middleton's 'daring' mini dress needs to make a 2025 comeback
Pippa Middleton's maximalist mini dress from luxury designer Alice Temperley, which she wore to London Fashion Week, is one of her most iconic looks to date

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 14: Pippa Matthews looks on from the Royal Box during the Gentlemen's Singles Final between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Josh Osman
Josh OsmanJunior Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Pippa Middleton, much like her older sister, Princess Kate, has become heralded as a British style icon and fashion muse by many, consistently turning out a classy outfit for every occasion.

Though the 41-year-old wife of James Matthews, who turns 50 today, has evolved into a more reserved elegance in the past couple of years, I've always loved the looks she would put together in her more daring days.

Pippa Middleton smiling in yellow hat© Getty
Pippa Middleton has become an icon of sophisticated style

While I think the sophisticated ensembles she puts together now align perfectly with her image and growth, I can't deny that I miss the bolder pieces she brought out back in the early 2010s.

One of my favourites is a mini dress that she wore to the Temperley London show at London Fashion Week back in 2011, which also features a callback to the Princess of Wales' wedding.

WATCH: Meet the Middletons

Pippa opted for a black and cream coloured mini dress from Alice Temperley, which featured the most beautiful fan pattern on the front. 

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 19: Pippa Middleton sighted at Temperley London Show during London Fashion Week S/S 2012 on September 19, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic)© FilmMagic
Pippa Middleton wore a beautiful black and cream mini dress

The 41-year-old paired the gorgeous dress with some black suede boots with a slight heel, adding a sleek touch to an otherwise bold outfit, and truly letting the dress's pattern pop.

Katie Daly, HELLO!'s Lifestyle Writer, was a huge fan of the outfit, saying: "I love Pippa's maximalist approach to dressing here.

"While her fashion these days is decidedly pared-back and understated, it is fun to look back at a time where she was more daring with her evening looks, taking on bold print and a shorter hemline in all their glory."

Katie also commented on how the individual pieces complemented one another perfectly, adding: "She also proves she knows how to balance an eye-catching print with black accessories so it doesn't overpower her." 

Pippa's callback to her sister's wedding

In the outfit, the Princess of Wales' younger sister made a callback to the iconic wedding day from earlier in the year.

Pippa Middleton wearing her green Temperley dress© Shutterstock
Pippa Middleton wearing her green Temperley dress at her sister's wedding

Pippa also opted for a Temperley dress on Prince William and Princess Kate's special day, wearing a magnificent green gown from the designer for the evening reception. 

The dress, which had a beautiful satin design, featured bejewelled details at the waist and on the shoulder, oozing glamour but adding a touch of character.

