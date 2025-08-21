I'm a style writer - Pippa Middleton's 'daring' mini dress needs to make a 2025 comeback

Pippa Middleton, much like her older sister, Princess Kate, has become heralded as a British style icon and fashion muse by many, consistently turning out a classy outfit for every occasion.

Though the 41-year-old wife of James Matthews, who turns 50 today, has evolved into a more reserved elegance in the past couple of years, I've always loved the looks she would put together in her more daring days.

© Getty Pippa Middleton has become an icon of sophisticated style

While I think the sophisticated ensembles she puts together now align perfectly with her image and growth, I can't deny that I miss the bolder pieces she brought out back in the early 2010s.

One of my favourites is a mini dress that she wore to the Temperley London show at London Fashion Week back in 2011, which also features a callback to the Princess of Wales' wedding.

Pippa opted for a black and cream coloured mini dress from Alice Temperley, which featured the most beautiful fan pattern on the front.

© FilmMagic Pippa Middleton wore a beautiful black and cream mini dress

The 41-year-old paired the gorgeous dress with some black suede boots with a slight heel, adding a sleek touch to an otherwise bold outfit, and truly letting the dress's pattern pop.

Katie Daly, HELLO!'s Lifestyle Writer, was a huge fan of the outfit, saying: "I love Pippa's maximalist approach to dressing here.

"While her fashion these days is decidedly pared-back and understated, it is fun to look back at a time where she was more daring with her evening looks, taking on bold print and a shorter hemline in all their glory."

Katie also commented on how the individual pieces complemented one another perfectly, adding: "She also proves she knows how to balance an eye-catching print with black accessories so it doesn't overpower her."

Pippa's callback to her sister's wedding

In the outfit, the Princess of Wales' younger sister made a callback to the iconic wedding day from earlier in the year.

© Shutterstock Pippa Middleton wearing her green Temperley dress at her sister's wedding

Pippa also opted for a Temperley dress on Prince William and Princess Kate's special day, wearing a magnificent green gown from the designer for the evening reception.

The dress, which had a beautiful satin design, featured bejewelled details at the waist and on the shoulder, oozing glamour but adding a touch of character.