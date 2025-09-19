Duchess Sophie stuns in ethereal rose garden dress as she meets Japanese royalty in Tokyo

Sophie wore a turquoise blue dress for the occasion in the Imperial Palace

Filling the skirt and snaking its way towards the button-down chest plate of the dress, the blush pink roses were attached to brown thorny branches that added to the dramatic style of Sophie’s outfit. Flashes of green leaves dispersed throughout the bramble offered some light relief from the dark colours of the patterns and elevated the royal’s ensemble.

The dress was cinched in at the waist with a matching belt that fastened at the front of the outfit with a buckle in the same blue as the rest of the garment. The mother of two finished off her look with a bright cream simple envelope clutch bag and a pair of matching satin kitten heeled shoes. She styled her blonde hair in a half-updo and accessorised with a smattering of diamond jewellery, including earrings and a necklace.