Duchess Sophie copied Princess Kate in sparkles - and no one noticed

Duchess Sophie has been upping the royal style stakes all week with the fabulous looks she has debuted whilst on her official visit to Canada. But the eagle-eyed royalists among us may have noticed something very special about Sophie's latest outfit, and let's just say style runs in the family.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, 58, stepped out last weekend for a reception and dinner at the Queen's Landing Hotel Niagara on the Lake during her Canadian trip in the most stunning sparkly dress, channelling one of the most timelessly fashionable royals – the Princess of Wales.

© Shutterstock Duchess Sophie gave the Erdem style a new lease of life

Sophie wore a floor-length Erdem 'Lindsay' gown which was in a light grey shade and was covered in an overlay of metallic lace. The dress featured a high round neckline, long sheer lacy sleeves which cinched at the wrist and a floor-length pleated skirt.

Ever the royal style icon, Prince Edward's wife accessorized the Christmas party-worthy gown in the chicest of ways. She created a classy hourglass silhouette by adding a cream satin belt with a diamante buckle and brought out the cool hue of the gown's lace with the silver 'Maud Clutch' by Anya Hindmarch. Her nude platform heels were the ideal finishing touch.

© Shutterstock Duchess Sophie wore two meaningful brooches

Princess Kate, 41, wore the same Erdem style just six years ago at the UK-India Year of Culture launch event that was hosted by the late Queen and it remains one of her most remembered looks for all the right reasons. The then-Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Buckingham Palace wearing the showstopping gown in its previous lifetime as a midi-length style.

© Getty Princess Kate looked truly elegant in sparkles

The 2017 version featured the same puffed sleeves and pleated skirt but Princess Kate wore the number with a more understated belt in the same metallic lace fabric as the body of the dress. The greatest strength of the midi-length version was how it showed off the Princess' footwear choice and it was nothing short of a dream.

© Getty Princess Kate wore the same Erdem style at the launch of the UK-India Year of Culture 2017

Kate wore a pair of glittering Oscar De La Renta heels and finished the glimmering aesthetic with a pair of drop earrings from Indian designer Anita Dongha in honour of the event which celebrated the 70th anniversary of India's independence.

© Getty The midi length showed off her glittery shoes

We loved how Duchess Sophie gave one of Princess Kate's best looks a new lease of life. The event in Canada was organised to support the Lincoln and Welland Regimental Foundation. The mother-of-two became Colonel-in-Chief of the Lincoln and Welland Regiment in 2004 and on this recent trip attended The Duchess of Edinburgh competition where her military affiliations come together to compete in a series of challenges.

Duchess Sophie paid homage to her hosts with two special brooches – a 'Service Before Self' poppy brooch ahead of Remembrance Day and the Insignia of the Lincoln and Welland Regiment brooch. She also paid her respects to the country with a Diamond Maple Leaf Pendant by Maison Birch, which she added to her personal collection in 2013.

© Shutterstock Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario and Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh

The Erdem gown is clearly not just a popular one with Princess Kate. The Duchess previously wowed in the same gown at the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall last Christmas. On that occasion she wore the simple tie belt that comes with the dress and a glittering charcoal grey clutch.

HRH's trip to Canada has been full of sartorial surprises. She channelled Meghan Markle when she met members of the Royal Irish Regiment and Royal Colonel of The Queen's Own Yeomanry, the regiments she was recently made Colonel-in-Chief of, in a pair of unexpected ankle boots from Aquazzura – one of Meghan's favourite brands.

© Shutterstock Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh visited Lake Street Armouries

Duchess Sophie also swept us off our feet in a totally different look for the penultimate day of the trip when she wore a V-neck paisley-printed dress from Etro. She gave a speech at a reception held at the glamorous Four Seasons Hotel.