Duchess Sophie looks radiant in the most vibrant It-girl dress

She's done it again! Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out during a visit to Ethiopia this week wearing a vibrant 'It-girl' dress that tells us she really is the master of mixing florals.

Prince Edward's wife, 58, was seen wearing the Halcyon tiered midi dress by Zimmermann – a stunning shin-length piece that is totally having a moment right now thanks to the brand's iconic floral prints. The dress was covered in a lively floral patchwork design, the epitome of femininity.

WATCH: Duchess Sophie talks World Sight Day on visit to Ethiopia

The Duchess' dress featured a casual multi-coloured rope belt, billowing sleeves which cinched at the wrist, and buttons meeting a high rounded neckline - super elegant.

© Adam Mengistu_Orbis Duchess Sophie attended school screenings, simulation training for surgery, and a trachoma elimination conference

To allow the floral masterpiece to do the talking, Duchess Sophie opted for simple drop earrings with an aquamarine-coloured stone and a pair of classic off-white wedges.

Fans of the royal also spotted an orange Sophie Habsburg bucket bag in the style 'Luisa' which added a pop of colour and tied the whole look together.

© Adam Mengistu_Orbis Duchess Sophie looked classic and elegant in the floral dress

In classic Sophie style, the Duchess and mother-of-two wore her hair in an understated blowdry, left to since bouncily upon her shoulders.

As the Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), the Duchess attended the event to celebrate the transformative work of the international eye care charity Orbis, and participate in national World Sight Day festivities.

© Adam Mengistu_Orbis Duchess Sophie wore a patchwork floral dress in Ethiopia

A post shared to the royal family's official Instagram account shared details of Duchess Sophie's visit. The caption read: "In Hawassa on Tuesday, HRH met health workers screening for and treating blinding trachoma at a primary eye care unit. With repeated infections, this condition will cause a person’s eyelids to turn inwards, scrapping and damaging the surface with every painful blink.

"At a local school, HRH saw how children are screened by teachers for eye conditions, and where they learn how to protect themselves from trachoma through school eye care clubs," it continued.

© Adam Mengistu_Orbis The Duchess visited Ethiopia to celebrate the transformative work of the international eye care charity Orbis

The post went on to share that "on Wednesday in Addis Ababa, HRH took part in a historic Trachoma Elimination Conference, which brought together over 40 organisations and more than 100 participants to discuss obstacles, successes and future plans.

"Today, The Duchess joined events to mark World Sight Day at Berhanena Selam Printing Enterprise, where over 900 staff were provided with free eye tests and offered presentations about how to protect their vision."

© Adam Mengistu_Orbis Duchess Sophie participated in national World Sight Day festivities

This floral look comes just days after she stepped out wearing a stunning coral dress from Beulah London when she delivered an opening speech at the Trachoma Elimination Conference. In the speech, the Duchess said: "So much has been achieved both here in Ethiopia and around the world. But now is the time that we must all redouble our efforts if we are to achieve our aim of eliminating trachoma by the year 2030, which is a mere six years away."

“We must not let ourselves become defocused or complacent," she continued. "We are on the cusp of achieving something almost unimaginable in previous years. Every person involved in this vital work has reason to be so very proud of each and every accomplishment. We are creeping closer to our incredible goal, and I urge you all to keep your eyes on the prize and to make this disease so awful that it is worthy of mention in the Bible a thing of the past, and give our communities the gift of sight."

© Adam Mengistu_Orbis Duchess Sophie wore a stunning coral dress from Beulah London to deliver a speech

Duchess Sophie looked totally engaged in this inspirational work in photos shared by the royal Instagram account, something which didn't go unnoticed by Royalists in the comment section.

© Adam Mengistu_Orbis Duchess Sophie is the Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB)

One user commented: "We definitely need to see Duke and Duchess doing abroad duties together in future! Sophie was amazing in Ethiopia these days and I hope future generations of royals will doing public duties with dedication and love like her one day."

Another said: "What a wonderful post! I’m happy to see Sophie supporting such an important cause. I’m happy to see this being highlighted."

We commend Sophie on another inspired sartorial choice, but also for shedding light on this incredibly important work.