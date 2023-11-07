Duchess Sophie channels Meghan Markle in ankle boots we didn't expect from her

The Duchess of Edinburgh arrived in Canada for an official visit, attending a Service of Remembrance wearing a pair of gorgeous ankle boots from a brand royal fashion followers may recognise.

The royal, 58, arrived at St Catharine's Cenotaph in Ontario to meet the soldiers of the Lincoln and Welland Regiment and their families ahead of Remembrance Day this weekend. Duchess Sophie looked stunning as always and her stylish boots were designed by someone special.

WATCH: Duchess Sophie shares her work in Ethiopia on World Sight Day last month

© Shutterstock Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh visited Lake Street Armouries

Prince Edward's wife wore a pair of Aquazzura 'Manzoni 85' black suede ankle boots – a brand that Princess Kate and Duchess Meghan go to time and time again for their heels. The boots featured a block heel and a scrunched look around the ankle.

© Getty Princess Kate wore Aquazzura heels during the Coronation celebrations in May

Aquazzura heels are a firm favourite in the footwear collections of the Duchess of Sussex and the Princess of Wales. Princess Kate wore the brand's 'Bow Tie' pumps with a white cinched dress at the Realm Governors-General and Prime Ministers Lunch during the King's Coronation celebrations back in May.

© Getty Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wore the same Aquazzura heels at an exhibit as she opened 'Oceania' at Royal Academy of Arts

Duchess Meghan has also worn the brand on many occasions, including in 2018 at an exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts.

Duchess Sophie paired the iconic boots with a Suzannah London 'Hunter' navy velvet coat dress for warmth and style. The coat dress in midnight blue was tasteful and chic – exactly what we come to expect from the stylish royal.

© Shutterstock Duchess Sophie looked every bit the royal

The mother-of-two completed the outfit with a Sophie Habsburg 'Cleo' clutch in dark blue which was an elegant touch and her additional accessories did not disappoint. The Duchess wore a Birks 'Diamond Maple Leaf Pendant' to pay homage to the country that welcomed her and a modest hat in the same navy velvet with a black rope detail that was perched upon her neat updo.

The finishing touches came in the form of a diamond brooch, small silver hoop earrings and a poppy on her lapel to mark the occasion.

© Shutterstock Duchess Sophie opted for a matching hat

Duchess Sophie has been in Canada since 3 November on the official visit in her roles of Colonel-in-Chief of the Lincoln and Welland Regiment, and Patron of Toronto General and Toronto Western Hospitals.

© Shutterstock Sophie visited in her role as Colonel-in-Chief of the Lincoln and Welland Regiment

On 4 November, the Duchess looked on as her military affiliations competed for The Countess of Wessex Cup. The yearly competition was created in 2012 and allows her military regiments to unite in competition in a series of military skill events including navigation, open water rescue, observation and obstacle courses.

© Shutterstock Duchess Sophie's boots were extra special

Duchess Sophie was made the Colonel-in-Chief of the Lincoln and Welland Regiment in 2004 and the recent event in Canada marks HRH's first opportunity to meet members of the Royal Irish Regiment and Royal Colonel of The Queen's Own Yeomanry, the regiments she was recently made Colonel-in-Chief of. The event aims to build bonds between the regiments.

© Shutterstock Duchess Sophie is in Canada this week

Whilst in Canada, the Duchess also visited Inniskillin winery, known for its role in pioneering Canada's wine industry and for its famous ice wines.

The trip also included a visit to Toronto General Hospital where the royal toured the newly opened Michael Lawrence Turk Emergency Rapid Assessment Centre and went on to tour the offices of the University Health Networks Foundation which supports research, education and patient care across the UHN network of hospitals.

© Shutterstock Duchess Sophie visited Toronto General Hospital

DISCOVER: Duchess Sophie is so like daughter Lady Louise Windsor in sporty photos

She also met the social medicine team and some of the hospital's cardiac and vascular patients at the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre to hear about the centre's work with indigenous Canadian communities.