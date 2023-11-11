Duchess Sophie is a vision in sheer royal blue gown for Diwali celebrations

The Duchess of Edinburgh has truly outdone herself with her latest look. Prince Edward's wife, 58, attended a reception at Lancaster House last night and she looked stunning in a dress we have seen, and loved her in, before.

Duchess Sophie arrived at Lancaster House for a reception to mark Diwali and Bandi Chhor Diwas looking glowing. The royal wore the ME + EM 'Sheer Crinkle Silk-blend' maxi dress in deep cobalt blue which featured a button down front and elegant open neck. We loved the frilled detailing of Sophie's gown and how it cinched into ruched cuffed sleeves.

WATCH: Princess Kate and Duchess Sophie watch the Order of the Garter service

HRH paired the royal blue dress with a Sophie Habsburg 'Cleo' clutch in the same shade in an unusual print for the royal lady – a bold snakeprint. Adding the final touch to Duchess Sophie's look was a Service Before Serlf poppy brooch to mark Remembrance Day this weekend.

The event was held by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development's Minister of State Lord Tariq Ahmed at the prestigious London venue. The High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom Vikram Doraiswami was also in attendance and was seen lighting the candles and in offering greetings as well as the Deputy High Commissioner Sujit Ghosh.

The eagle-eyed royalists among us will notice that this is not the first time that Sophie has rocked the Me + Em sheer dress. The mother-of-two styled the dress with a pair of tan stilettos and an Isabel Marant 'Oskan Moon Shoulder Bag' in February when she flew with her husband the Duke of Edinburgh, 59, to the Cayman Islands to formally inaugurate the yearly Agricultural Show.

Sophie is no stranger to stunning in blue during a royal engagement. The royal wore a unique paisley-printed dress from Etro on her recent trip to Canada where she met with members of her patronages – the Lincoln and Welland Regiment, and Toronto General and Toronto Western Hospitals.

© Shutterstock The Duchess of Edinburgh wore a paisley print dress from Etro

She paired the elegant printed midi-dress with a pair of navy suede pumps from Jimmy Choo and reused her Sophie Habsburg 'Cleo' clutch when she gave a speech at the Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto earlier this week. Her silky hair was also worn in a different style for the Duchess. She elegantly swept her hair to the side for a soft feminine look.

© Shutterstock Duchess Sophie gave the Erdem style a new lease of life

Talking of feminine, we couldn't get enough of a recent moment of Sophie in sparkles which transformed one of Princess Kate's favourite dresses. During her Canadian trip, the royal stepped out for a reception and dinner at the Queen's Landing Hotel Niagara on the Lake wearing a floor-length Erdem 'Lindsay' gown covered in a sheer metallic lace – the picture of elegance.

© Getty Princess Kate wore the same Erdem style at the launch of the UK-India Year of Culture 2017

The Princess of Wales wore the same Erdem gown but in the midi-length just six years ago at the UK-India Year of Culture launch event at Buckingham Palace. Where Duchess Sophie wore platform heels and a white belt with a silver buckle, the then-Duchess of Cambridge kept the dress' built-in belt and opted for a pair of super sparkly Oscar De La Renta heels.

© Shutterstock The Duchess of Edinburgh marked her daughter Lady Louise's birthday

This is not the first time Sophie has made a subtle nod to other members of the royal family through her fashion choices. Just this week the royal appeared to make a personal tribute to her daughter Lady Louise, 20, on her birthday when she stepped out on the final day of her Canadian trip wearing a chocolate brown Gabriela Hearst suit and a gold necklace with the initial 'L' engraved into it.

The Duchess is also the mother to a son, James the Earl of Wessex, 16, with her husband Prince Edward whom she wed in 1999.