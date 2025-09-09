Duchess Sophie debuts most 'curated' look of 2025 in cinched daydress

The Duchess of Edinburgh was her usual stylish self on Sunday as she stepped out to attend the vice-regal conference reception at the Fairmont Hotel Macdonald in Alberta during her official visit to Canada. Sophie, 60, opted for a dress she had previously worn, the 'Siena' style from Beulah, which featured oversized puffed sleeves, a waist-tie belt, and a floaty skirt. The mid-length number was paired with a set of understated accessories so as to let the floral print of her dress do the talking.

Her diamond drop earrings from Jewels Adore were another fashion repeat, while her Giulia Barela 'Leaves' bracelet was a fine choice for a finishing touch. While her light blonde hair was styled in an understated updo, her makeup was equally as refined, featuring just a wash of pink lip gloss and a cool-toned eyeshadow ensemble. She also wore bronzer on her cheeks for a sun-kissed glow.

What does a stylist think? View post on X "The Duchess of Edinburgh continues to master the art of diplomatic dressing with effortless grace," luxury stylist Angela Kyte tells us. "The dress's navy base provides a refined backdrop for its vivid floral print, while the structured bodice and soft pleating offer both polish and femininity. The puffed sleeves and belted waist enhance the silhouette, exuding quiet elegance without overshadowing the occasion. "Her accessories are also impeccably chosen. The diamond earrings add a hint of glamour with their organic leaf-like form, beautifully complementing the nature-inspired print of the dress. Meanwhile, the gold ‘Leaves’ bracelet on her wrist also subtly reinforces the botanical theme, lending a cohesive, curated feel to the ensemble."

Canadian wardrobe © PA Images via Getty Images The Duchess of Edinburgh, as part of her visit to Canada, arrives at Riding Hall Circle, Spruce Meadows Sophie's Beulah dress hasn't been the only chic piece in her suitcase for this trip to Canada. On Saturday evening, the royal attended a dinner to mark Spruce Meadows, the Calgary-based sports and entertainment complex’s 50th anniversary. She arrived wearing the 'Floral Gathered Midi Dress' by Erdem, which was black with red, pink, and yellow flowers printed across the bodice, sleeves, and skirt.

© PA Images via Getty Images The Duchess of Edinburgh wore jewellery from G.Collins and Sons The dress also featured a round neck, ruching at the waist, and a floaty skirt. It teamed perfectly with the 'Gamine 75' heels from Penelope Chilvers, which retail for £259 and featured a glamorous bejewelled bow on the toe. She amped up her look with a lovely snakeskin Sophie Habsburg clutch, but the piece de resistance were her jewels. Prince Edward's wife wore the '5.20cts Platinum Three Row Diamond Hoop Earrings' from G.Collins & Sons and the brand's 'Diamond Set Infinity Pendant', which collectively retail for £28,980.