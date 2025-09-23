Princess Catharina-Amalia copies Queen Maxima in spotlight-stealing look and 'glossy' heels

Princess Catharina-Amalia, 21, has been a force of fashion recently, bringing out some truly magnificent outfits as she steps up to her royal duties. The eldest child of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima is the heir to the Dutch throne, and is growing into her position without shying away from bringing a bit of glam, much like her ever-so-stylish mother. On a trip to New York with Queen Maxima, for the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the older sister of Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane looked absolutely dazzling.

The Dutch royal opted for a two-piece unstructured velvet suit in a midnight blue shade, which she paired with a classy white t-shirt, rounding off the ensemble with a brand new pair of the 'Eloise 55' red glossy leather slingback pumps from royal favourite Gianvito Rossi, as identified by royal style blogger @royal.fashion.daily on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Queen Maxima went for a very similar look in a lighter colour, contrasting her daughter's more serious attire, with a two-piece Max Mara suit wool and silk suit in a light turquoise colour, with she, like her daughter, paired with a white t-shirt and a pair of Gianvito Rossi pumps, albeit in a nude leather tone.

While the heir to the throne went for a more subtle jewellery look, with a couple of understated chains and chokers, her mother brought out a more statement piece, which the blogger identified as an 18 carat gold baroque multi-gemstone necklace from Seaman Schepps.

Princess Catharina-Amalia takes the spotlight

In mid-September, the Dutch royals stepped out as a family to mark Prinsjesdag, a day similar to the state opening of Parliament in the United Kingdom. Though the entire family made a united appearance, it was Princess Catharina-Amalia who stole the show with her amazing outfit.

She was supported by her parents and younger sisters, who also looked absolutely magnificent, as well as her uncle, Prince Constantijn, and his wife, Princess Laurentien. Scroll down to see the best pictures from the occasion…

© Getty Images The King and Queen arrived with their eldest daughter The family arrival Princess Catharina-Amalia truly looked like a stateswoman of the future as she left the Glass Coach with her parents, twinning with her mother in a slightly lighter, though equally regal outfit.

© Getty Images Princess Catharina-Amalia looked truly regal The Princess' outfit was incredible The 21-year-old wore a beautiful cream dress with an oversized hat in the same hue, with some smokey makeup and dazzling golden earrings to complete her look.

© Getty Images Princess Catharina-Amalia's younger sisters arrived separately Her younger sisters looked incredible Princesses Alexia and Ariane also made an incredible impression, donning beautiful velvet gowns for their appearance.