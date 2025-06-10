Queen Máxima stuns in an unseen gown - but her ruby tiara steals the show

Queen Máxima has seen quite the evolution in her style ever since marrying into the Dutch royal family in 2002, growing to become one of the more fashion-forward European royals.

In everything from metallic skirt suits to soft pastel wedding guest outfits, the wife of King Willem-Alexander has tried and tested everything – but she still never fails to surprise us.

Attending a gala dinner during the couple's state visit to Prague, the 54-year-old looked absolutely breathtaking in a scarlet gown and incredible ruby tiara, and its bold gemstone only shone brighter alongside the coordinated dress.

© Getty Images Queen Maxima's scarlet gown was mesmerising

Queen Máxima's one-shouldered dress came from Dutch designer Jan Taminiau, and left a shimmering red trail behind her as she walked. It featured an elegant pattern running along the neckline and by the arm opening, all the way to the floor.

The mother-of-three accessorised with a series of pieces from the Dutch royal family's Mellerio ruby set, which has quite the history.

Queen Máxima's ruby tiara

One of the most prominent and recognisable heirlooms of the family, Queen Máxima's tiara, the Dutch Mellerio Ruby Parure, has been passed down through six generations of Dutch royals.

© Getty Images Queen Maxima's ruby tiara is a royal heirloom

The piece was first ordered by King Willem III of the Netherlands as a gift for his wife Queen Emma's 30th birthday in 1888, from the renowned French jeweller Mellerio dits Meller.

At the time, it cost 160,000 Dutch guilders, which would be the equivalent of more than £71,000 today.

Queen Máxima's royal recycling

However, the Queen of the Netherlands doesn't only rewear her family heirlooms: she's quite the icon of sustainable fashion.

© Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock Queen Maxima's gown was from the Valentino spring 2006 collection

She showed off her timeless style last week during a state visit to the Czech Republic, when she stepped out in a wedding guest dress that she's worn a fair few times before.

Queen Máxima's dress featured a strapless illusion neckline, a fitted waist and a ruffled column skirt that had a soft rose print and some delicate embellishment.

© WireImage The Dutch royal also wore the gown to Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden's wedding

The Dutch royal first donned the dress for a banquet back in 2006, but also wore it for another incredibly special European royal occasion: Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden's wedding to Daniel Westling in June 2010.