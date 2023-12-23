Queen Maxima stuns in super stylish monochrome ensemble with lookalike daughters

The Dutch royals have posed for a festive photo and they look so stylish. Queen Maxima, 52, was seen with her husband King Willem-Alexander, 56, and their three daughters – Princess Catharina-Amalia, 20, Princess Alexia, 18, and Princess Ariane, 16.

The Queen was spotted standing outside Palace Huis ten Bosch in The Hague on Friday wearing an all-grey ensemble featuring a Natan Couture x Alicia Audrey cape teamed with a ribbed fine knit roll-neck, a pair of wide-leg trousers and a pair of Gianvito Rossi ‘Martis’ heeled black boots.

© Getty The Dutch royals posed for the cameras

She added a pair of chic grey leather gloves to complete the look and her windswept hair was worn in an understated bouncy blowdry.

Her oldest daughter got the monochrome memo but opted to go for a more traditionally festive hue – a scarlet red. Catharina-Amalia wore a longline wool coat which she wore done up with a pair of wide-leg trousers and footwear that was more casual than we are used to seeing royals in – a pair of Autry white trainers. She completed the look with stacked gold necklaces and statement gold earrings from Zara.

© Getty The Dutch royal family at Palace Huis ten Bosch

The royal pair's middle daughter wore a stylish long navy coat in a wool material by Natan with a rollneck, pointed-toe boots and wore her hair in a 90s blowdry that showed off the layers in her brunette locks.

Princess Ariane wore a longline double-breasted bottle green coat by Max Mara with black buttons that tied in well with her black roll neck. She wore wide-leg trousers like her older sister and mother and a pair of black boots.

© Getty King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima with Mambo

The King looked smart in a single-breasted khaki coat, burgundy velvet trousers, and an open-neck shirt. The family looked so content cosying up outside. The doting mother was seen laughing and embracing her daughters whilst in another shot the royal couple was photographed with their adorable dog Mambo.

© Getty Maxima looked so happy

Queen Maxima is known for her sense of style. The royal wowed in a ruby ballgown earlier this month when she and King Willem-Alexander hosted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, Kim Keon Hee. The state banquet was held at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam. The Queen wore a floor-length gown by designer Costarellos with lace inserts and a full skirt.

The royal wore her blonde hair in a low bun and accessorized the look with the historic Mellerio Ruby Parure tiara, crafted in 1888 for Queen Emma of The Netherlands.

© Getty King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima pose for an official picture at the start of the state banquet in the Royal Palace

In November the mother-of-three made a super stylish tweak to a fabulous designer gown. She was seen at the presentation of the 2023 Cultural Fund Prize at the Theater Zuidplein in Rotterdam wearing a magenta and red Claes Iversen embroidered dress which featured a swirling lace pattern and floral beaded detailing.

When the dress debuted on the catwalk it featured loose cape sleeves and a shift dress cut that had no definition at the waist.

© Getty The Queen transformed the dress

The Dutch royal made a sultry tweak by adding a tie belt in the same fabric as the dress to cinch it in at the waist and opted for a version with form-fitting long sleeves for a bespoke figure-hugging look.

DISCOVER: 20 sparkling royal wedding tiaras that stole the show: From Princess Kate to Meghan Markle

Máxima paired the dress with a pair of Natan Couture 'VC D'Orsay' suede red pumps and a matching red envelope clutch. Her hair was worn in a straight style.