Princess Eugenie won't ever carry a fake designer bag - here's why

Princess Eugenie's charity, The Anti-Slavery Collective, released a hugely informative video on Wednesday morning, all about the counterfeit bag industry and how purchasing one from various outlets really does contribute heavily to the exploitation of people who are often forced to make designer goods. Taking to Instagram with the short feature film, mother-of-two Eugenie penned: "Did you know that Fake fashion is a booming industry worth hundreds of billions, driving a hidden web of exploitation and harm to people and planet?"

The daughter of Prince Andrew added: "From forced labour and child exploitation to human trafficking, fake fashion - the kind you can buy online, on the streets, or on holiday - is rife with harm. This week, we hosted an event in NYC with fashion insiders, behavioural change experts, brands, and specialists to shine a light on this overlooked human rights scandal," she shared.

Eugenie's charity has launched a new campaign to fight the cause. "Our campaign, Hidden Threads: Fake Fashion - A Human Rights Scandal, calls on governments to collect and share data on illicit trade and counterfeiting and implement and enforce forced labour bans. We also urge everyone to consider whether buying a fake handbag, football shirt, or trainers is worth the cost of people around the world being exploited."

Eugenie and her best pal Julia, after setting up their charity eight years ago, have tried to make a difference after becoming aware of the issue of slavery during a visit to India in 2012, where they were introduced to a women's organisation that rescues girls from modern slavery.

Their charity aims to abolish slavery by encouraging law enforcement agencies, policymakers, journalists, NGOs, companies and more to collaborate and share ideas on how we can fight human trafficking.

Alongside this, Princess Beatrice's younger sister is also a passionate supporter of Teenage Cancer Trust, becoming an honorary patron in 2016 alongside her older sibling. Her charity work doesn't end there, however, since Eugenie is also a global ambassador of children's charity Street Child and is patron of Asian wildlife charity Elephant Family.