Princess Eugenie shares heartfelt tribute after missing Duchess of Kent's funeral

Princess Eugenie has made a sweet tribute to the Duchess of Kent after missing her funeral on Tuesday afternoon. The Princess, 35, was not present for the funeral service at Westminster Cathedral, nor was her older sister, Princess Beatrice. However, the two Princesses' parents, Prince Andrew, 65, and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, 65, made an unexpected appearance together. Katharine, Duchess of Kent, was farewelled by her immediate family and senior royals, including King Charles, Princess Anne, Kate Middleton and Prince William.

While Eugenie wasn't present at the funeral, she did take to her Instagram to share a sweet tribute to the late royal. Reposting a picture originally posted by the official Royal Family account, Eugenie shared a photo of Katharine on her wedding day to the Duke of Kent and wrote: "Remembering the Duchess of Kent."

The Royal Family's original post read: "Today, Members of the Royal Family will gather at Westminster Cathedral to remember the life of The Duchess of Kent. In 1961, The Duchess married The Duke of Kent, cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II, in York Minster. Together, they had three children and ten grandchildren.

"Proudly of Yorkshire heritage, Her Royal Highness became a working Member of The Royal Family following her marriage, and in 1977 she was created a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO). For the last three decades of her life, The Duchess focused on her passion for music, stepping aside as a working Member of The Royal Family in 2002 to focus on her private and charitable work in this sector."

WATCH: The Prince and Princess of Wales lead royal arrivals at Duchess of Kent's funeral

© Instagram Princess Eugenie penned a sentimental tribute to the late royal

The Duchess of Kent's farewell

The Duchess of Kent, passed away on 4 September, aged 92. She was bid farewell by the her immediate family in a private vigil on Monday evening as well as a service held at Westminster Cathedral attended by senior royals. Prior to her passing, Katharine had been married to the Duke of Kent for 63 years and her last public appearance was at an event commemorating his 89th birthday. The Duke was seen using a walking stick as he arrived for his late wife's funeral.

© Max Mumby The Duchess of Kent was farewelled at Westminster Cathedral

The order of service, which was released on the morning of the event, included a personal message from Pope Leo XIV as well as several hymns and prayers. The late royal will now be interred in the royal burial ground alongside her late brother-in-law, Sir Angus Ogilvy, who passed in 2005, and King George VI's sister-in-law, Princess Alice, Duchess of Gloucester.