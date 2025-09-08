Princess Eugenie will be wearing this year-round party dress for decades to come

Princess Eugenie looked incredible at the weekend as she was seen rocking one of her favourite dresses by Rixo. The mother-of-two was spotted (see what we did there?) in Seoul with DJ and producer Peggy Gou. Peggy's friend Mimi Han gave Eugenie a dance lesson in an Instagram clip, and Princess Beatrice's younger sister looked as chic as ever in her fabulous navy blue and white polka dot dress, which looked so chic on the royal. The timeless nature of the frock means that the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew will be wearing this style for many years, as it's such a classic design.

A great thing about a dress like this is that it can be worn throughout the seasons. One could rock this in the summer at Ascot or an outdoor party, and add tights and heels for a Yuletide winter look.

Eugenie herself has proven time and time again how special and versatile this dress is.

© @mimi_han Princess Eugenie and Peggy Gou dance together at a party in Seoul

The 35-year-old wore the fancy design at the Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace back in May, proving its durability. The dress is made from a beautiful silk crepe de chine fabric and features a flattering figure-skimming silhouette with dreamy ruffles.

Polka dots have always been popular over the decades as they are playful and coquettish yet look sophisticated.

© Alamy Princess Eugenie wore the same dress at Buckingham Palace earlier this year

Rixo's 'Evie Silk Dress' worn by Princess Eugenie

Princess Kate's polka dot moments

The Princess of Wales has always been a fan of the humble polka dot, and one of her most memorable dotty fashion moments was back in 2013, when she was pregnant with her first child, Prince George.

© PA Images via Getty Images Kate wearing a polka dot Topshop dress in 2013

The royal wore the fabulous white and black polka dot dress from high street mecca Topshop when she accompanied her husband, Prince William, and her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, to the Warner Bros. studios that year.

© UK Press via Getty Images Kate looked lovely in her skater dress

The royal trio had a wonderful time as they enjoyed the festivities at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and Kate's skater-style dress was perfect for complementing her baby bump. She added a simple cardigan to keep out the chill and looked lovely in the high-street ensemble. Kate could easily wear this style today, although her hemlines have gotten noticeably longer since then.