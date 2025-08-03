Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Eugenie's 'romantic' nod to wedding guest dress with £230 sundress
Princess Eugenie attends day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2025 in Ascot, England. © Getty Images

Princess Eugenie's 'romantic' nod to wedding guest look with £230 sundress

The cousin of Prince William posed with Ayda Field in Portugal

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
5 minutes ago
Princess Eugenie's life in Portugal with her husband Jack Brooksbank and two sons is a far cry from Kensington Palace and she has the wardrobe to prove it.

On Saturday, former Loose Women panelist Ayda Field took to Instagram to share photos alongside her husband, 'Angels' singer Robbie Williams, as they enjoyed a sun-soaked time at the home of Princess Eugenie.

Eugenie, 35, was seen posing with Ayda outside while wearing a khaki sundress. According to Royal Fashion Daily on Instagram, the princess rocked the 'Smocked Georgette Tank Dress in Safari Green' by Michael Kors, which featured a tiered maxi skirt and round neckline.

Ayda Field and Princess Eugenie, wearing khaki dress, standing in front of gate© Instagram / aydafieldwilliams
Ayda and Eugenie looked chic in Portugal

Holding her dress up on one side, Eugenie revealed a pair of laidback raffia sandals, and she also wore her brunette locks up to reveal the unusual 'Mushroom Earrings in Solid Gold and Diamonds' by Sophie Lis. 

Eugenie's wedding-wear repeat

It is a rarity that Eugenie wears khaki green; however, the Michael Kors dress was remarkably similar to the look she chose for the Duke and Duchess of Westminster's wedding last summer – the same dress she wore to actress Phoebe Tonkin's wedding earlier this season.

The royal waved to the crowds that had gathered outside© Getty
The royal waved to the crowds that had gathered outside

For the Westminsters' special day at Chester Cathedral, the mother of two opted for an olive green midi dress with an asymmetrical pleated skirt by Joseph Dubois. 

Princess Eugenie attends the wedding of The Duke of Westminster and Miss Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral© Getty
Princess Eugenie rocked an olive dress

It was paired with Aquazzura heels, a pillbox hat with a birdcage veil by Emily London, and an Anya Hindmarch clutch.

A stylist weighs in

Eugenie's Michael Kors sundress is, according to celebrity stylist Oriona Robb, a beautiful example of effortless summer elegance.

princess eugenie in white peplum dress © Getty Images
Eugenie often wears floaty dresses in summer but rarely khaki

"The earthy khaki green feels grounded, natural, and sophisticated without being overly dressy," Oriona tells HELLO!.

"It's a versatile neutral that flatters her complexion and works beautifully in warm, sunny environments.

Jack Brooksbank diving into the swimming pool with August Brooksbank© Instagram
Eugenie and Jack split their time between the UK and Portugal

"The dress has a smocked bodice and tiered skirt, which gives it a romantic, bohemian ease," the stylist adds. "The smocking offers a flattering, flexible fit that accentuates the waist without clinging, and the tiered maxi length adds graceful movement."

Oriona also tells us that the lightweight, flowy fabric makes this dress perfect for hot climates, allowing Eugenie to feel comfortable while still looking put-together.

Princess Eugenie smiling with Ayda Field Williams and Robbie Williams© Instagram / aydafieldwilliams
Princess Eugenie was all smiles with Ayda Field Williams and Robbie Williams

Elsewhere on the trip with Ayda and Robbie, the youngest daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York featured in a selfie with the A-list couple while wearing a simple striped shirt and sunglasses resting atop her baseball cap, proving she knows how to dress up and down in the Portuguese heat.

