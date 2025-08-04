Our fashion team is obsessed with Princess Eugenie's 'throw it on and go' dress

Princess Eugenie often wears formal pieces of clothing, so seeing her wear a relaxed number on holiday makes her not only relatable but also a summer style inspiration.

At the weekend, Prince Andrew's youngest daughter appeared in an Instagram snap of Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field. The pair looked so chic yet relaxed as they appeared to be enjoying a sun-drenched getaway. Dreamy!

Mother-of-two Eugenie surprised us all with a new frock, known as the 'Smocked Georgette Tank Dress in Safari Green' by Michael Kors. Such a gorgeous shape - this is the ideal holiday dress.

© Instagram / aydafieldwilliams Eugenie's holiday dress looked incredible

Just throw it on, add some chic accessories, and you've got yourself a winning heatwave look, with zero effort. It has a loose skirt, but the smock detailing has an ultra-cooling effect.

Eugenie wore this stunning holiday dress by Michael Kors

Kajsa McLaren, Co-Founder of Smock London, who specialises in beautiful dresses with smock detailing, just like Eugenie's, explains: "Hand-smocked garments are pleated first, then each pleat is hand-stitched to create the pattern. Cotton has the perfect amount of stiffness to hold the pleating, while its natural fibres mean the swooshing fabric breathes beautifully when worn."

Our verdict

HELLO!'s fashion team all agreed that Eugenie's dress is the holiday staple your wardrobe is missing.

"To me, Princess Eugenie's Michael Kors dress epitomises summer chic," says Katie Daly, HELLO!'s Lifestyle Writer. "Classy and laid-back, the royal's dress is perfect for a day in the sun as it is light and floaty while being long enough to offer some protection from harsh UV rays. The tiered skirt creates the illusion of a dressier style more typically associated with traditional royal style, but when paired with open-toe sandals, the look takes on a more casual feel - sublime."

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Princess Eugenie always looks so chic

Melanie Macleod, Deputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor, agrees, adding: "Eugenie's khaki dress is ideal for those evenings on holiday when you've spent too long lounging by the pool and only have 15 minutes to get ready for dinner. Even with hair whipped up into a ponytail and flat shoes, it looks glam - I'd add some statement earrings to amp up the glamour a little more."