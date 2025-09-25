Princess Kate 'quietly' changed her hemline length - and no one noticed

Since marrying Prince William in 2011, the Princess of Wales has undergone quite the style transformation. Once a fan of clashing prints, heeled wedges, and feathered hats, but as time has passed, Kate has carved her own space in the fashion landscape, and a great example of how her sense of style has evolved is her taste in hemlines. She entered public consciousness with a firm collection of mini dresses but over the last 14 years as a working royal, her preferences have undergone a shift which has not only signalled a change in her style palate but also are indicative of her evolving position in the royal family having started as Kate Middleton, Prince William's girlfriend, to now as the Princess of Wales and future queen.

"Kate's hemline has quietly lengthened over the past years, and it's a detail that speaks volumes. What might seem like a subtle adjustment is in fact a deliberate evolution, moving her away from the playful, youthful silhouettes that once defined her wardrobe towards a more refined presence," stylist Oriona Robb tells us. "Longer skirts bring with them a sense of composure and poise, lending gravitas without sacrificing her elegance that she is so well known for. It’s a masterclass in how fashion can be used to signal growth without losing touch with personal style.

"Within the family dynamic, this sartorial shift is deeply symbolic," the stylist adds. "A lengthened hemline projects dignity and authority, positioning her not just as a supportive figure but as someone increasingly central to the royal narrative. It reflects a woman stepping with confidence into her senior role, balancing tradition with modernity, and ensuring her style resonates with both continuity and quiet power." Keep scrolling to see the evolution in pictures…

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB

© Getty Images 2011 In 2011, just two months after her royal wedding, Kate wore a fabulous mini dress by Reiss under the white 'Nessie' jacket from Joseph as she attended Derby Festival at Epsom racecourse. Taking on her shortest hemline, Kate opted for flesh-hued tights and platformed nude heels to elongate her silhouette.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Kate's stand-out fashion moments

© Getty 2013 To visit 2013 Hope House, an Action on Addiction women's treatment centre, Kate embraced a mini wrap dress by Max Mara – a style we never see her in today.



© Getty Images 2015 By 2015, Kate was opting for more of a midi style. This burgundy lace number, which she wore to welcome the President of the People's Republic of China, Mr Xi Jinping, to the UK, was a Dolce and Gabbana style with a lace overlay and long sleeves.





© Getty Images 2018 Kate still had a penchant for a midi dress by 2018. Here she rocked a knee-skimming style by Jenny Packham to visit the Imperial War Museum to view family letters from World War One.



© Getty Images 2020 By 2020, Kate looked for a shin-skimming skirt. This vibrant emerald Vampire's Wife dress, worn during a trip to Dublin, is a perfect example of how her style has evolved away from a bodycon midi dress.





© Getty 2022 Kate's coat dress from a service to commemorate the life of the late Queen at St David's Cathedral in Wales revealed that she was starting to favour a look which had a hemline that sat closer to the ankle than the knee, creating a more statuesque look when paired with heels.

© VCG via Getty Images 2025 By this summer, Kate had fully committed to the shin-skimming skirt and refused to wear anything shorter. Our favourite of the year is the ivory Self-Portrait piece from when she attended the women's final tennis match at Wimbledon.

