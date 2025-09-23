The Prince and Princess of Wales debut sentimental new accessories during emotional outing

The Prince and Princess of Wales each sported a sentimental accessory for their visit to the Southport community on Tuesday. Prince William and Kate, 43, continued their support for the grieving families of Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, Bebe King, six, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, who were killed in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in July last year.

The royal couple visited Churchtown Primary School, which Alice and Bebe attended, for their second engagement of the day, where the pair spoke with their classmates and viewed a new commemorative playground opened in the girls' honour.

William and Kate had private meetings with Bebe's parents, Lauren King, 42, and her husband Ben, 43, as well as Alice's parents, Sergio and Alexandra Aguiar, when they arrived at the school. For the rest of the visit, the Prince and Princess wore friendship bracelets given to them by the Kings, which said Bebe's Hive, the name of the charity set up in her memory.

© Getty Images Kate wore the bracelet during the visit

Speaking afterwards, Bebe’s mother Lauren said: "It meant everything. It was really special. I think we're really grateful anyway how Bebe's been honoured so much in this school, and seeing the prince and princess support that and be here has been just amazing."

© Getty Images Prince William wears a bracelet with Bebe's name on it given to him by her Bebe's mother Lauren

After viewing the new playground, William delivered a speech in front of the school's 700 pupils, in which he urged the children to "be brave, be joyful and be kind". He added: This playground is a symbol of how the community have come together to create such a positive place for the pupils of this school – a symbol of remembrance and resilience, a testament that love will always overcome tragedy. Many lives were changed on that terrible day – including countless members of this school community. Bebe, Alice and Elsie's friends and classmates have come together to support each other and remember the girls in their own way."

WATCH: Prince William tells children at Southport victims' school 'be brave' and 'be kind’

Hope for the future

Earlier in the day, the Prince and Princess also visited Elsie's school, Farnborough Road Infant and Junior School, in the town, where they held a private meeting with her parents Jenni, 36, and David Stancombe, 37.

© Getty Images Kate meeting pupils at Farnborough Road Infant and Junior School

The visit marked the second time William and Kate have been to Southport in the wake of the attack. The couple delivered hugs and sympathy after meeting the families of the three girls on a visit to the town last October, when they also praised and thanked emergency workers who responded to the attack.

Commenting on Tuesday's visit, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said: "The Prince and Princess were incredibly struck by how the community in Southport have come together in the face of deep adversity, showcasing the power of love, connection and hope for the future."

LISTEN: How Donald Trump might have inspired the Princess of Wales state banquet look