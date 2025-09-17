Princess Kate's 'official' royal funeral attire inherited from late Queen Elizabeth II

The Princess of Wales' fashion and accessories always bear a more profound symbolism than what appears on the surface. Princess Kate has recently used her outfits to pay tribute to her various roles and also to members of her family, including her Wimbledon bow and her brooch paying tribute to her RAF fighter grandfather. However, when it comes to funerals, she traditionally sticks to one specific accessory, having worn it three times in the last four years, and it was actually a gift to her from the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Appearing at the Duchess of Kent's funeral alongside various members of the British royal family, including her husband, Prince William, and father-in-law, King Charles, the 43-year-old was pictured in a gorgeous pearl necklace, with a magnificent central piece. Followers of royal blogger @british.royal.kids on Instagram praised her ensemble, with one commenting: "Princess Catherine is beautiful. Thank you for being you and your grace, love to others," and another adding: "It’s the official funeral necklace now".

© Samir Hussein/WireImage The Princess of Wales wore a pearl necklace to the Duchess of Kent's funeral

She was also seen wearing the very same necklace for two major royal funerals in the past few years: the funerals for the late Prince Philip and the late Queen Elizabeth II, from whom she received the piece. It's not surprising that she would rewear the necklace, for two reasons: it holds a sentimental value, but also, pearls are traditionally one of the only pieces of jewellery royals can wear during periods of mourning.

Etiquette expert and founder of EtiquetteExpert.Org, Jo Hayes, told HELLO! what jewellery is considered suitable for a royal funeral. "Jewellery-wise, modest, discrete jewellery should be worn - pearls or diamonds are the perfect choice. A coloured gemstone may pass, but it must not be too bright, flashy or distracting. We’re going for a sombre, respectful tone."

Queen Elizabeth II, before passing it down, was previously pictured in the very same necklace back in 1983, when she wore it to a state banquet in Bangladesh. Since she passed it down to the Princess of Wales, it has become a staple of her attire for mourning periods.

The Duchess of Kent's funeral

The funeral for the late Duchess of Kent, which took place on Tuesday, marked the first Catholic funeral held for a member of the British royal family in modern times, as she became the very first royal to convert to Catholicism in more than 300 years, when she did so in 1994.

The ceremony was attended by other members of the family, including the Princess Royal, Prince William and more. See pictures of the royals arriving at the ceremony below…

© GC Images Princess Anne arriving at the Duchess of Kent's funeral The Princess Royal Princess Anne attended alongside her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, in a respectful ensemble that featured a slight splash of colour through a deep purple flower on her hat.



© Getty Images Duchess Sophie arriving at the Duchess of Kent's funeral The Duchess of Edinburgh Duchess Sophie was also present, in a sombre ensemble that included a Catherine Walker black dress, beautiful diamond brooch, and a large asymmetrical hat with floral adornments.

© Max Mumby Flora Vesterberg, née Ogilvy, at the Duchess of Kent's funeral Flora Vesterberg Flora Vesterberg, the granddaughter of Princess Alexandra, also appeared, in a slightly lighter navy blue ensemble from Emilia Wickstead.



