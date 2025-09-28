Queen Camilla switches it up in unconventional wardrobe staple she hasn't worn in 2 years

Queen Camilla has stepped out in Scotland in a wardrobe staple she hasn't worn to an official engagement in two years. Camilla, 78, made an appearance on Saturday at the Braemar Literary Festival at The Fife Arms in Royal Deeside wearing a sleek pair of jeans. The last time she donned a pair of jeans for an official outing as Queen Consort was for the 2023 Braemar Literary Festival. A three-day event, the festival is a celebration of literature and was established in collaboration with The Queen's Reading Room. Now in its third year, the festival aims to bring together novelists, historians, artists, and actors for a weekend of celebrating written and spoken word.

Camilla rugged up for the occasion wearing a turquoise puffer jacket, a blue purse and a classic pair of jeans to keep warm in the chilly Scottish autumn weather. The Queen's creamy blonde hair was tousled into her usual bouncy blowout, with the royal wearing a rosy blush, golden bronzer and slick of pink lipstick to complete her natural look.

She was joined by her son, Tom Parker Bowles, 50, restaurant critic and columnist, Giles Coren as well as Fife Arms co-owner, Iwan Wirth. The three-day festivities are all taking place only a short drive from Balmoral Castle where Camilla has been spending the summer alongside King Charles.

Queen Camilla's pared-back style

Though we're used to seeing her in regal gowns and skirts, Camilla is known to occasionally opt for trousers or jeans. Her appearance at the literary festival is not the first time the Queen has donned a pair of jeans for the event. In 2023, during the festival's second year, Camilla was seen wearing denim skinny jeans and suede boots in a regal navy hue, pairing her outdoorsy outfit with a crisp, candy pink shirt and navy V-neck jumper. Queen Camilla layered with a smart blazer, and accessorised with her beloved green leather bag by Demellier London.

© Peter Jolly/Shutterstock Queen Camilla also donned jeans for the 2023 Braemar Literary Festival

Before she became Queen Consort, Camilla donned jeans during 2020 when the royal shared her must-have reading list during the lockdowns. She posed for a photo outside of the family's Birkhall property in Scotland, where the couple have a quaint set of concrete steps framed with black iron bannisters and rows of bushes and plants. Camilla cut a casual figure in a classic blue pair of jeans, a pink collared shirt and a light blue sweater.

The Queen also wore jeans for the 'clap for our carers' during the 2020 lockdowns. In royal fashion understanding, the Queen’s fondness off jeans marks a break from tradition. She is the first queen of the United Kingdom to wear a wardrobe staple that many of us reach for every day. The late Queen Elizabeth herself was only spotted in trousers a handful of times, including in 2003 when she emerged from a knee operation sporting a smart pair of grey trousers, but never jeans.