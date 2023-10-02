Queen Camilla surprises in skinny jeans to reunite with son Tom Parker Bowles

Queen Camilla has had some noteworthy style moments in the royal spotlight recently, which is why the wife of King Charles' cool and casual getup in skinny jeans on Saturday may come as a surprise.

Her Majesty, who was attending the Braemar Literary Festival, switched up her usual, tailored attire for an off-duty aesthetic.

The 76-year-old royal wore denim skinny jeans and suede boots in a regal navy hue, pairing her outdoorsy outfit with a crisp, candy pink shirt and navy V-neck jumper. Queen Camilla layered with a smart blazer, and accessorised with her beloved green leather bag by Demellier London.

© Peter Jolly/Shutterstock Queen Camilla who attended the Braemar Literary festival Braemar Literary Festival

Camilla's creamy blonde hair was swept into her usual bouncy blowout, with the royal wearing a rosy blush, golden bronzer and slick of pink lipstick to complete her beauty glow.

© Peter Jolly/Shutterstock Queen Camilla surprised royal style watchers in skinny jeans and a candy pink blouse

The three-day festival, which ended on 1 October, was held in the Highland village in collaboration with The Queen’s Reading Room, the book club founded by Camilla.

It was a right family affair for the royal, who attended the Braemar Literary Festival on Saturday in support of her son, Tom Parker Bowles, who was speaking at the event.

Queen Camilla's son is well acquainted with the Braemar Literary Festival. As a successful author of eight books himself, the writer previously won the Guild of Food Writers 2010 award for his writings on British food.

© Peter Jolly/Shutterstock (L) Tom Parker Bowles also attended the Braemar Literary festival

The royal's son is also well known for his appearances as a judge and critic in numerous television food series including MasterChef and for his reviews of restaurant meals around the UK and overseas for GQ, Esquire and The Mail on Sunday.

Tom, 48, is very close with King Charles and previously said he has "always adored" his stepfather. He told A Current Affair in 2015: "All you care about your parents is they're happy and my mother is exceptionally happy at the moment. I've always adored my stepfather; he's always been a kind and good and lovely man.

"He is a man of warmth, intelligence and humanity and I think if it ever happens, he will make a fantastic King."