Why Kate Middleton didn't wear white to French state banquet - exclusive
William and Kate at French state banquet

Why Princess Kate didn't wear white to French state banquet - exclusive

The Princess of Wales dazzled in a red Givenchy gown

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal Correspondent
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales wowed us with her look for the French state banquet on Tuesday, stepping out in a floor-length gown, designed by Sarah Burton for Givenchy.

In this week's episode of A Right Royal Podcast, which you can listen to below, hosts Andrea Caamano and Emily Nash discuss the noticeable choice that Kate made with her white-tie outfit.

Andrea says: "Now there's a lot of talk as to why the Princess of Wales didn't wear white, because Queen Camilla wore white, Duchess Sophie wore white, Princess Anne and the Duchess of Gloucester, they all wore white. So why did Kate wear red?"

Kate dazzled in a Sarah Burton for Givenchy gown
Kate dazzled in a Sarah Burton for Givenchy gown

"Well, again, it comes down to diplomacy," Emily explains, "And all you had to do was look at that procession as they walked into dinner. And you saw Madame Macron in blue, you saw the Queen in white, and you saw Princess there in the red, it's the red of the tricolore [the French flag]. It was perfectly done, incredibly, incredibly well thought out."

LISTEN: Kate stuns in Givenchy diplomacy

While Kate wore her red gown with the Lover's Knot tiara, the Queen looked regal in an ivory silk and crepe embroidered evening gown by Fiona Clare, and a sapphire and diamond tiara, necklace, earrings, and bracelet. 

The Queen wore white, Mrs Macron wore blue and Kate was in red
The Queen wore white, Mrs Macron wore blue and Kate was in red

First Lady Brigitte Macron donned a cobalt blue caped evening dress with embroidery across the shoulders.

