Princess Anne makes us do a double take as she coordinates with Queen Camilla

The Princess Royal coordinated perfectly with her sister-in-law, Queen Camilla, as the royals hosted a garden party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The King and Queen are in Scotland to mark Royal Week, with the monarch taking part in the Ceremony of the Keys and hosting an investiture earlier on Tuesday.

Princess Anne, 74, joined them for hosting duties at the King's official Scottish residence in Edinburgh.

She stepped out in a royal blue jacket with gold button detailing over a blue and white floral dress, accessorising with a matching feathered hat and a pearl necklace.

© Getty Images Princess Anne looked lovely in blue

Anne matched Camilla, 77, who wore a blue Fiona Clare dress and coat with a Philip Treacy hat.

Her Majesty also sported a four-strand pearl necklace and the Diamond Thistle Brooch, which once belonged to Queen Mary and was later inherited by her granddaughter, Queen Elizabeth II.

© Getty Images The Queen wore an elegant ensemble by Fiona Clare

Anne will remain in Scotland with her brother and sister-in-law for the next two days, as she is expected to carry out engagements in Argyll and Bute, as well as Ayrshire and Arran.

The royals welcomed over 8,000 guests from across Scotland to the annual garden party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, including his first female Scottish bodyguards.

© Getty Images The Queen and the Princess Royal matched in royal blue outfits

The Royal Company of Archers serve as the Sovereign's ceremonial bodyguard in Scotland and have now for the first time accepted women.

Charles spoke to Lady Katherine Douglas, 35, one of the first women to sign up, during the garden party.

© Getty Images Charles with Lady Katherine Douglas (C) of the Royal Company of Archers, the King's official bodyguard in Scotland

Lady Katherine said afterwards: "The King asked if I had ever done any archery and I said I had not.

"He said when he did archery the arrows were still in the shrubbery and I said mine will probably be the same.

"He said it is about time that women are allowed and he was very happy about it.

"My uncle was in the Archers and this is his last garden party as at 75 they have to retire."

© Getty Images Camilla also wore the late Queen's Diamond Thistle Brooch

The garden party celebrates those who have made positive contributions to Scottish communities, with the tradition dating back to the reign of King George V and Queen Mary, forming an important part of royal week in Scotland.

