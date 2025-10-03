Royal ladies in scarves – including Princess Kate's 18-year-old silk look

Scarves are an autumn/winter wardrobe staple, and no one wears them better than the royal style set. Whether adding an extra layer on a cold day or using them purely as an accessory in the spring, scarves have the potential to bring an outfit to life with a pop of colour or a splash of bold print. While it can become the standout element of an outfit, a scarf can also be worn in a neutral hue, adding warmth but not detracting from the more adventurous elements of an outfit.

The Princess of Wales has worn winter scarves throughout her public life. From colourful plaid at Christmas to her block earthy colours and 2000s paisley, this accessory has elevated her look to the next level. But she isn't the only royal lady to don a scarf on a public engagement. Keep scrolling to see a selection of our favourite looks, from Queen Mary of Denmark to Princess Anne.

1 10 Queen Elizabeth © Getty Queen Elizabeth II attended the third day of the Royal Windsor Horse Show Queen Elizabeth II attended the third day of the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2018. She wore a chic silk scarf tied neatly over her head, patterned with dark and light pink flowers that added a soft touch of colour. Her small, stylish sunglasses framed her face, giving her a look of quiet luxury. Adding to the look, the late royal wore a dark blue coat, its rich shade complementing the floral tones of her scarf.

2 10 Queen Maxima © Getty Images Queen Maxima wore red in Washington, DC Queen Maxima of the Netherlands was a picture of elegance when she stepped out in an all ruby-red outfit for the second day of the United Nations Special Advocate event in February. The royal was spotted strutting in style as the rich red complemented her blonde highlights perfectly. Her coat looked soft and chic, with a fabric belt cinching her waist. Her woollen scarf was draped over her shoulder, with a small beige pattern of fabric peeking through. She paired the long coat with leather gloves of the same shade and maroon leather boots. The look oozed sophistication and style.

3 10 Princess of Wales © Getty Prince William's girlfriend Kate Middleton attended the final day of Cheltenham Festival 2007 Throwback to when the Princess of Wales wore a chic brown scarf to the final day of Cheltenham Festival in 2007. She styled it with a pale blue blazer and a warm brown makeup look, which perfectly matched the scarf. The scarf itself looked silky, with reddish and blue detailing. She also wore statement earrings, bringing the whole look together.

4 10 Princess Anne © Getty Princess Anne wearing her Highgrove scarf at the QIPCO British Champions Day a Princess Anne attended the QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse in 2024 and wore her Highgrove scarf. The scarf made from merino wool is a product of a collaboration between Highgrove House and The Prince's Foundation, with a design inspired by King Charles' passion for the environment and the wool industry. The royal styled it with a mustard coat, which perfectly matched the scarf and brown leather gloves. The look was chic and sophisticated, and she completed it with a pop of red on her lips.

5 10 Queen Mary © Alamy Queen Mary wore a grey shawl over her purple coat dress In 2024, Queen Mary of Denmark attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the monument for Denmark's international effort. She looked stunning as she wrapped her soft, grey woollen scarf over her shoulders. She paired it with a purple dress featuring a gem accent at her waist, a matching hat and woollen gloves. She carried a snake skin clutch bag of a similar rich shade and tied it all together with cream kitten heels – beautiful.

6 10 Lady Louise Windsor © Getty Lady Louise Windsor took part in the Pol Roger Meet of the British Driving Society When Lady Louise Windsor took part in the Pol Roger Meet of the British Driving Society during the 2024 Royal Windsor Horse Show in Home Park, her scarf was cleverly used as a lovely accessory to her hairstyle. The silk scarf had blue, orange, and brown accents, which offset the white background. She paired it with a cream blazer, trousers, and sweet, woolly gloves.

7 10 Queen Camilla © Getty Queen Camilla wore a scarf to the Advent Sunday service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene Queen Camilla was the epitome of sophistication when she wore her light brown shawl, her fur hat and plaid scarf, with a brown bag and suede boots for the Advent Sunday service on the Sandringham estate in 2023. The length of her coat worked perfectly with the long brown boots, and the beige of her hat flattered her light blonde hair.

8 10 Princess Charlene © Getty Princess Charlene attended a Christmas gift-giving event Princess Charlene of Monaco attended a Christmas gift-giving event at the headquarters of the Red Cross in Monaco in 2018 and wore a grey trench and red plaid scarf. Looking incredibly polished and stylish, she stepped out, pairing them with black office trousers and matching heels. Her hair was prettily pulled back, showcasing delicate pearl earrings.

9 10 Queen Letizia © Getty Queen Letizia dressed her houndstooth coat with a plain scarf In 2024, Queen Letizia of Spain visited Sotres as it had been honoured as the 2024 Best Asturian Village. She turned heads in a classic black and white button-up coat. The black buttons perfectly complemented her soft, white woollen scarf, which was delicately tucked into the coat to keep her warm. Not only did her outfit stun, but she paired it with a subtle makeup look featuring a milky pink lip and soft brown eyeshadow, bringing out her hazel eyes.

10 10 Crown Princess Victoria © Getty Images Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden paid the UK a visit in this scarf In 2023, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden visited the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew to learn about international research projects promoting biodiversity. Pictured with a smile, she wore a black blazer with a red, blue, and white coloured scarf around her neck. She paired it with chic cream square earrings, while her rich brown hair was delicately pulled back, showing off her perfectly natural makeup look.