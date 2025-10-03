Grand Duchess Stephanie 'leads with grace' in flowing gown for her big royal debut

On Friday, Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg succeeded his father, Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, on the throne, marking the European state's first change to the monarchy in 25 years. For the new Grand Duke and his wife, the future Grand Duchess, Stéphanie de Lannoy, looking regal was vital. Style is arguably one one of the most significant symbols for an ascending royal to make an impression, and Grand Duchess Stephanie certainly surpassed the high expectations, bringing out multiple magnificent outfits for the day. Scroll down to see our breakdown of the new Grand Duchess' looks for the monumental day…

© Getty Images Stéphanie wore the most incredible lilac tulle dress, with a beautiful pattern across the bodice and regal, cape-like sleeves that draped so elegantly over the shoulder. For the sake of the occasion, she kept the accessories mostly minimal, but the pair of diamond drop earrings she brought out glistened – it goes without saying that the 41-year-old looked absolutely dazzling.





© WireImage According to fashion stylist Constance Richardson, the choice of dress is an especially poignant one for the Grand Duchess. She says: "In a setting dominated by military dress and gold interiors, her dress creates immediate contrast: where the men’s uniforms project authority and tradition, her soft pastel conveys serenity and approachability." In her first outfit as Grand Duchess, the new monarch has struck a balance between regal elegance and a down-to-earth appearance.



© Getty The style expert doubles down on the significance of colour, especially lilac as opposed to other similar shades. Constance notes that it "blends the calm of blue with the regal strength of purple. By wearing it, she bridges the gap between regal and relatable". She further adds that it's a brilliant symbol of the royal family's modern, forward-facing approach: "It's a gentle but deliberate signal of her role as a new-generation Grand Duchess, who leads with grace and approachability rather than just formality."

© Getty Beyond the colour, the silhouette of the gorgeous dress "reinforces the message", she says. "It's light and flowy against the more rigid lines of her surroundings. This is the quiet power of colour in royal wardrobes: Stéphanie’s look doesn’t need to be bright or rigid to make a statement. Its softness is what sets her apart as a modern royal image framed in approachability and confidence."

© Getty Later in the day, Grand Duchess Stéphanie switched outfits. Opting for an equally elegant look with an off-the-shoulder bridal white gown, she kept the jewellery minimal and let the dress, with a bright colour and beautiful silhouette, speak for itself.

The ascension to the throne

On Friday, 3 October, Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg officially abdicated, allowing his son, the new Grand Duke Guillaume and his wife, Grand Duchess Stéphanie to take the throne. For the momentous occasion, the Belgian and Dutch royal families were also present, including Queens Mathilde and Maxima, as well as their daughters.

© Getty Grand Duke Guillaume also delievred his first speech as head of state

For the swearing-in ceremony, Grand Duke Guillaume was sitting on a throne from a series commissioned for the Great Hall of Knights of the former Berg Castle, which was built in the neo-Gothic style in the mid-1850s. Before this date, it was used by Grand Duchess Charlotte for major occasions during her reign, and later by Grand Duke Jean for his swearing-in on 12 November 1964. On this occasion, the throne was restored and branded with the monogram of the future Grand Duke Guillaume.