Princesses Catharina Amalia and Elisabeth steal the show as Luxembourg royal family gather for royal abdication - best photos

Members of the Luxembourg royal family have gathered at the Grand Ducal Palace in Luxembourg City to witness the abdication of Grand Duke Henri, whose son, Prince Guillaume, will ascend the throne. The moment, which took place on Friday, is a historic one, as it will see the first change of monarch in Luxembourg for 25 years.

1/ 6 © Getty Leading the royal arrivals was Princess Catharina-Amalia, who was a vision wearing a striking ruby red gown, complete with a signature cape. Oozing royal glamour, the Princess of Orange, 21, kept true to her autumnal rouge colour palette, pairing her look with red pointed-toe stilettos. The royal, who studies at the University of Amsterdam, completed her look with an elegant clutch bag in the same shade, adorned with jewels.

2/ 6 © WireImage Catharina was joined by her elder sister, Princess Elisabeth, 23, who, in tune with her sister's autumnal red, opted for a stylish navy blue boat-neck gown. The silk number was impeccably flattering, hugging the royal's trim waist. Elisabeth, who is also known as the Duchess of Bradbant, added a pair of striking drop-silver earrings made up of glittering diamonds.



3/ 6 © Shutterstock Shortly after arriving, the royal pair were photographed demonstrating their incredible curtsies to the Grand Duke and Duchess. Both Catharina and Elisabeth gave a deep, respectful gesture, with the Grand Duchess Maria affectionately holding their arms.



4/ 6 © Shutterstock The sister-duo were photographed attending the royal milestone alongside their parents, Queen Maxima and King Willem Alexander of the Netherlands. Maxima looked impeccable, choosing a silk khaki green gown for the occasion, which she paired beautifully with an oatmeal-hued coat. As for accessories, the royal, 54, added a pair of stylish khaki green gloves and suede pointed-toe stilettos to match.

5/ 6 © AFP via Getty Images They were also joined by the Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, who almost matched Catharina, opting for a sophisticated cape-style dress in an elegant berry shade. Meanwhile, the Grand Duke was dressed in his khaki military uniform with honours and decorations.



6/ 6 © WireImage As they entered the Grand Ducal Palace, Princess Stephanie's impeccable gown was finally unveiled, the future Duchess wearing a striking pale blue gown, which featured a beaded corset-style top and free-flowing skirt with a matching cape-like feature on her shoulders. Her royal look was complete with a glittering tiara and official orange sash.



