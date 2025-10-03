Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princesses Catharina Amalia and Elisabeth steal the show as Luxembourg royal family gather for Grand Duke Henri's abdication - best photos
Subscribe
Princesses Catharina Amalia and Elisabeth steal the show as Luxembourg royal family gather for Grand Duke Henri's abdication - best photos

Princesses Catharina Amalia and Elisabeth steal the show as Luxembourg royal family gather for royal abdication - best photos

Today marks a historic day for the Luxembourg royal family, whose monarch, Grand Duke Henri, will abdicate the throne for his son, Prince Guillaume

Image© OLIVIER HOSLET/EPA/Shutterstock
Isabelle Casey
Isabelle CaseyReporter
17 minutes ago
Share this:

Members of the Luxembourg royal family have gathered at the Grand Ducal Palace in Luxembourg City to witness the abdication of Grand Duke Henri, whose son, Prince Guillaume, will ascend the throne. The moment, which took place on Friday, is a historic one, as it will see the first change of monarch in Luxembourg for 25 years. 

1/6

Princess Catharina-Amalia wowed in ruby red© Getty

Leading the royal arrivals was Princess Catharina-Amalia, who was a vision wearing a striking ruby red gown, complete with a signature cape. Oozing royal glamour, the Princess of Orange, 21, kept true to her autumnal rouge colour palette, pairing her look with red pointed-toe stilettos. The royal, who studies at the University of Amsterdam, completed her look with an elegant clutch bag in the same shade, adorned with jewels. 

2/6

Media Image© WireImage

Catharina was joined by her elder sister, Princess Elisabeth, 23, who, in tune with her sister's autumnal red, opted for a stylish navy blue boat-neck gown. The silk number was impeccably flattering, hugging the royal's trim waist. Elisabeth, who is also known as the Duchess of Bradbantadded a pair of striking drop-silver earrings made up of glittering diamonds.

3/6

Princess Catharina-Amalia curtsies© Shutterstock

Shortly after arriving, the royal pair were photographed demonstrating their incredible curtsies to the Grand Duke and Duchess. Both Catharina and Elisabeth gave a deep, respectful gesture, with the Grand Duchess Maria affectionately holding their arms.

4/6

Princess Elisabeth curtsies© Shutterstock

The sister-duo were photographed attending the royal milestone alongside their parents, Queen Maxima and King Willem Alexander of the Netherlands. Maxima looked impeccable, choosing a silk khaki green gown for the occasion, which she paired beautifully with an oatmeal-hued coat. As for accessories, the royal, 54, added a pair of stylish khaki green gloves and suede pointed-toe stilettos to match.
.

5/6

The Dutch royals at the ceremony© AFP via Getty Images

They were also joined by the Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, who almost matched Catharina, opting for a sophisticated cape-style dress in an elegant berry shade. Meanwhile, the Grand Duke was dressed in his khaki military uniform with honours and decorations.

6/6

Princess Stephanie looked incredible© WireImage

As they entered the Grand Ducal Palace, Princess Stephanie's impeccable gown was finally unveiled, the future Duchess wearing a striking pale blue gown, which featured a beaded corset-style top and free-flowing skirt with a matching cape-like feature on her shoulders. Her royal look was complete with a glittering tiara and official orange sash.

Recommended videoYou may also likeLuxembourg's Prince Guillaume speaks about new royal baby

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Read More