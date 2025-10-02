Princess Kate 'communicates quiet strength' in £1.4k power ensemble

The Princess of Wales never disappoints with her outfits, no matter the occasion: whether it's a glamorous gown for a state banquet, or something more muted for the sombre outings, she always strikes the balance between looking perfectly fashionable and respectful. Paying a visit to the Royal Air Force in Coningsby on Thursday, Princess Kate proved that she means business in a low-key but stylish ensemble, looking elegant without opting for anything too eye-catching to draw attention away from the engagement itself.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace Princess Kate visited RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire

Going for a classy monochrome look, the 43-year-old stunned in a two-piece Bella Freud grey suit, with a slim cut and a deep break, for a rather modern look, paired with straight-leg trousers, which appears to be the one she previously debuted in September on an outing to the Suffolk Silk Mills in Sudbury. Though the exact jacket is sold out, it's still available from the brand in a gorgeous tweed for £875, while the trousers can be bought in her grey herringbone style for £525.

She layered the jacket over a grey T-shirt, while adding some visual intrigue with her accessories: her thin black belt and black heeled pumps truly popped against the softer grey of the rest of her outfit, while her gold winged RAF brooch was a subtle way of paying tribute to the force on her visit.

© Getty Images Princess Kate appears to have worn the same suit last month

Beauty-wise, the wife of Prince William kept it simple, going for a minimal makeup look, while styling her long locks back into a ponytail, for a slightly more formal appearance. Once again, Princess Kate has proven that she's the master of blending business chic with more contemporary styles.

Princess Kate's choice of colour

According to fashion stylist Constance Richardson, grey is an "intriguing" choice of colour for the Princess of Wales, and a "softer alternative to black" with all the same "sophistication but a more approachable edge" to convey relatability. She says: "It's a colour that's often underestimated, but in fashion psychology it represents balance and authority. By wearing a soft grey monochrome look, Kate is communicating quiet strength. It's refined and professional without being overpowering."

The style expert also commented on the 43-year-old's "modern" approach to the tone, with the complete monochrome creating an "elongated silhouette", which in turn allows the distinctive tailoring to pop. "It's a clever way of highlighting structure and cut rather than relying on bold colour," she adds.

© Chris Jackson/Getty Princess Kate's choice of grey conveys 'sophistication with an approachable edge'

Constance also notes that grey is having a moment in fashion, commenting: "Within the quiet luxury movement, designers are turning to muted, understated palettes, and grey has become a key player as it’s so versatile. It works beautifully in monochrome but can also be a neutral anchor for bolder shades. Kate’s choice feels aligned with that shift towards subtle elegance and timeless dressing." Scroll down to take a look at our favourite power suits from Princess Kate over the years…

© Alamy Stock Photo The Princess of Wales on her way to the British Fashion Council, held at London's 180 Studios A 70s-inspired Victoria Beckham look Back in May, Princess Kate stepped out in a moss-hued suit, with a modern, symmetrical cut and a pair of flared trousers, which made for a flattering, streamlined and absolutely iconic look.

© Getty Images Prince William and Princess Kate at Ulster University A pop of colour Though the Princess of Wales doesn't often bring out bolder colours in her autumn wardrobe, in September 2021 she brought out a beautifully vivid purple suit for a visit to Ulster University.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace Princess Kate visiting the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood Fabulous forest-green fashion On a low-key outing to the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, the mother-of-three stepped out in a two-piece forest-green suit from one of her go-to brands, Veronica Beard, and we absolutely loved it.